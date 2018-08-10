Paul Chuckle to carry on performing: “I know Barry would want me to”

Paul Chuckle has declared he will carry on performing following the death of Barry Chuckle – because that’s what his brother and comedy partner would want.

Barry, the other half of comedy duo the Chuckle Brothers, died on Sunday at the age of 73 following a short period of ill health.

After receiving condolences from thousands of fans, Paul wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone for all your messages. They’ve been hard to read but I read every one.”

He added: “It’s the worst feeling ever but I have to carry on as I know Barry would want me to, having always been so supportive of each other in both work and our personal lives.”

The brothers had been performing together for more than 50 years, having won ITV talent shows Opportunity Knocks (1967) and New Faces (1974). They will be best remembered for their children’s TV show, ChuckleVision, which is now back on BBC iPlayer.

Earlier this year they returned with a new Channel 5 show, Chuckle Time.

Barry had been unwell during filming, but Paul told PA that he hadn’t known how series his brother’s illness was “until fairly recently.”

“He always said that he wanted to die on stage and that he would work right to the end, which he more or less did,” Paul said.

Barry’s funeral will take place on 17th August at Rotherham United football club’s New York Stadium, where the brothers were honorary life presidents.