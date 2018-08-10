Lin-Manuel Miranda is caught in a “time travel Wife Swap” with the stars of Outlander

The Hamilton star may lose his wife to Jamie Fraser

It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for, even if we didn’t know it: Hamilton, Outlander and His Dark Materials have collided into one weird Wife Swap situation.

Bear with us while we explain how this delightful incident began.

So: Hamilton creator and all-round genius Lin-Manuel Miranda is currently in the UK to play the part of aeronaut Lee Scoresby in His Dark Materials – but it seems his wife Vanessa has ulterior motives for the trip. Specifically, she’s hoping to travel through the stones to visit Outlander hero Jamie Fraser in 18th century Scotland.

Every time we pass a damn henge my wife tries to Outlander her way to Jamie-land, give it up lady pic.twitter.com/6Hau4bG5c6 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 8, 2018

To which Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie Fraser, responded…

Lady has remarkable taste. https://t.co/3PfuR0Jlek — Sam Heughan (@SamHeughan) August 8, 2018

You might expect Caitriona Balfe, who plays his wife Claire Fraser, to consider this a bit of a betrayal. But she has her eye on a much bigger prize: Hamilton tickets.

And now suddenly Alexander Hamilton’s wife is leaving him for Jamie Fraser and Claire Fraser is somehow okay with this and it’s all gone a bit Wife Swap…

and now I’m in a time travel Wife Swap

help https://t.co/j6qu2YP9eM — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 9, 2018

The time travel has worked, because the Mirandas are now apparently in 18th century Scotland. But while Lin-Manuel may be along for the ride, Heughan has some words of warning for him: