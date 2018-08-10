Accessibility Links

Fans are already loving Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose

The Sky Atlantic series has received a big thumbs-up from viewers

Patrick Melrose

Early in the hours of this morning (and last night in America), Benedict Cumberbatch’s new series Patrick Melrose finally kicked off its first episode – and already, viewers are loving the adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s original novels.

And we mean REALLY loving it…

The drama sees Sherlock and Avengers: Infinity War star Cumberbatch play the titular Patrick Melrose, a dysfunctional upper-class addict whose destructive behaviour gets him into various difficult situations.

The series airs on Showtime in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV in the UK – though you can also watch the first episode of the series in its entirety on RadioTimes.com, as part of a special offer made to our readers.

This article was originally published on 13 May 2018

Patrick Melrose is a witty, well-bred twentysomething who’s partial to pretty much every narcotic imaginable. When news of his father’s death breaks, who knows if it’s the heroin or their terrible relationship that causes him to react with such indifference. Patrick must dutifully collect his father’s remains from New York, where, he confidently declares, he will get clean. But getting sober in the Big Apple is less a piece of cake, more a rancid slice of cold turkey and he’s soon hitting the city’s seedier back streets to score a fix of anything and everything on offer.

