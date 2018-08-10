Call The Midwife fans react to shock series 7 death

Call The Midwife fans flooded Twitter with tears and distraught tweets as a major character died in the seventh episode of series seven.

SPOILER ALERT: Do not continue reading if you’ve not yet seen Call The Midwife series seven episode seven

Ok, don’t say we didn’t warn you!

The episode saw Charlotte Ritchie’s Barbara, who had been taken to hospital with suspected septicaemia at the end of the previous instalment, sadly succumb to the illness and pass away.

On screen, her husband Tom and colleagues and friends at Nonnatus House were devastated. And on Twitter, fans of the series were equally inconsolable.

