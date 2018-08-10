Arsenal v Man City live on TV: what time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

The Gunners under new manager Unai Emery face champions City in their first game of the new Premier League season – find out how to watch on TV and online

Arsenal fans finally said goodbye to Arsene Wenger after 22 years following a sixth placed finish las season that leaves Arsenal without Champions League football.

New manager Unai Emery couldn’t ask for a tougher opening game as manager, as they host Premier League champions and record breakers Man City.

Man City were in a league of their own last year, finishing 19 points clear at the top and smashing 11 Premier League records on the way. Pep will look to further confirm his status with a successful defence of the title this year.

Arsenal v Man City head to head

Arsenal and Man City have played 42 times in the Premier League. Arsenal have won 23, Man City have won nine and there have been 10 draws.

What time is the Arsenal v Man City Premier League match on TV?

The match kicks off at 4pm on Sunday 12th August.

How can I watch or stream the match live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and available for Sky subscribers online via the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass. For full details on how to watch and current Sky deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at the Emirates in London.

What other Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

Check out the full list of matches below: