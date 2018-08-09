There’s going to be a US remake of Love Island

The hit ITV2 dating series is getting an American version after coupling up with CBS

Love Island is coming to America.

There are already six international versions of the hit ITV2 show either being broadcast or in the works (Love Island Australia being the latest), but now CBS has bought the rights to the format and the sun-soaked reality show will be getting a US makeover.

The new series will be produced by ITV Entertainment.

“Having seen the reaction of audiences ‘across the pond’ and around the world to this most recent season, we expect American viewers will be captivated by this engaging format,”said Sharon Vuong from CBS. “Additionally, ‘Love Island’ is more than a pop sensation; this series has generated compelling ‘sociological think pieces’ in major publications here and abroad.”

But, more importantly, it gives us moments like Jack awkwardly and hilariously walking in on Megan and Wes in bed.

Nearly four million people tuned in to watch Jack and Dani take home the £50,000 prize money in this year’s Love Island final, with ITV2 beating both BBC1 and ITV in the same slot.

Love Island returns in 2019