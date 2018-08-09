Deadline day Sky Sports presenter in hilarious live blooper as he’s splashed by Crystal Palace player’s car

During deadline day, Sky reporter Michael Bridge found himself on the receiving end of a big puddle splash, caused by Patrick van Aanholt's 4x4

A big puddle, a Sky Sports reporter and a footballer in a hurry. It’s a mix that results in live TV blooper gold.

Journalist Michael Bridge was reporting on transfer deadline day outside Crystal Palace’s grounds, commenting on which players were looking likely – and unlikely – to switch clubs ahead of the upcoming season.

During the report, the Sky reporter suddenly exclaims with an “oh my God, I’ve just been splashed! That’s live TV for you…”

"Oh my God, i've just been splashed! That's live TV for you!" ☔ Vintage, @MichaelBridge_ 😂 He has some news for you, #CPFC fans! 🦅 📱 Follow all the latest done deals, news and gossip as the English summer transfer window draws to a close at 5pm: https://t.co/4D5ZGMmM4m pic.twitter.com/HFHwy7tA62 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 9, 2018

That looked like it might be the end of it, but the man behind the wheel of the 4×4 was clearly feeling a bit sheepish after realising what he’d done. And that man was Crystal Palace’s Patrick van Aanholt.

Taking to Twitter, he said:

Think I just splashed one of your reporters @SkySportsNews 😳…I’ll warn the boys of the puddle as they enter training 🤣 sooooorrryyyy! #DeadlineDay — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) August 9, 2018

To which Bridge didn’t take long to reply…

And, clearly still feeling a little guilty about the incident, Aanholt replied with this very kind offer…

If you need some kit! Let me know 😂 🦅 https://t.co/pwd2I6L19b — Patrick van Aanholt (@pvanaanholt) August 9, 2018

Wednesday’s rain might have brought the summer heatwave to an end, but it was worth it for this TV gem.