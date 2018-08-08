Wolves v Everton live on TV: what time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

How to watch newly promoted Wolves face Everton in the new Premier League season live on TV and online

Wolves end their six-season exile from the Premier League this weekend, following their domination of the Championship under Nuno Espirito Santo.

The capturing of Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio shows that Wolves aren’t planning to be in a relegation battle this season and will be hoping to kick off their campaign with a home victory.

After an disappointing season last time out, Everton will be looking to kick on while adapting to life under their third manager in a year.

Wolves v Everton head to head

Wolves and Everton have played eight times in the Premier League. Wolves have won one, Everton have won three and there have been four draws.

The match kicks off at 5:30pm on Saturday 11th August.

How can I watch or stream the game?

The game will be live on BT Sport 1, and online via the BT Sport website and app. For full details on how to watch and current BT Sport deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at Molineux Stadium in Wolverhampton.

