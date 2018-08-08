Radio Times TV Champion 2018

It’s the time of year again, when the best and brightest in the world of TV go head to head for the RadioTimes.com TV Champion crown.

But this time around, things are a little different because the shows themselves will be the competitors.

That’s right, we’ll be asking YOU to vote for your favourite shows instead of your favourite stars in order to find the 2018 TV Champion.

How do I vote in TV Champion 2018?

You voted in your hundreds of thousands for your four genre champions:

And now it’s for them to go head to head in the battle to be crowned TV Champion 2018.

The Champion of Champions Poll will open at 2pm UK time on Wednesday 8th August