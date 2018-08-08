So MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace has been seriously working out…

The judge has made an impressive physical transformation in his time off

MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace has been using his time away from the show to get in shape – much to the delight of thirsty fans on Twitter.

The presenter – who in the past has referred to himself as “the bald fat bloke off MasterChef”– posted a shirtless holiday snap on Wednesday morning, and it’s gotten some of his fans and colleagues a bit hot under the collar.

Morning holiday workout no equipment needed pic.twitter.com/w5OKJB6Z38 — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) August 8, 2018

It has to be said, despite earning his living eating glorious, Michelin starred food, Wallace is looking absolutely hench. And this did not go unnoticed by former MasterChef: The Professionals judge Michel Roux Jr, who sent a kissy face emoji his way in response.

😘 — Michel Roux Jr (@michelrouxjr) August 8, 2018

Nor by the TV personality’s followers, who were in awe of his physical transformation.

“This is what peak physical performance looks like,” wrote @Jessie_8.

@Chris_Ashton1 added: “It’s what Vladimir Putin would look like as a grocer”.

And Wallace himself confirmed that he had “laid off the crumbles”, in response to a joke from @JordanMirza.

Its what Vladamir Putin would look like as a grocer — christopher Ashton (@chris_ashton1) August 8, 2018

A bit — Gregg Wallace (@GreggAWallace) August 8, 2018

@louisahoylex @HeatherMarlow8 this is what peak physical performance looks like 💦 — c3eeps (@jessie_8) August 8, 2018

Wow….gregg got FIT 😍 looking good xx — Kerry williams (@kerrywillz) August 8, 2018

Fair play bud 👌🏻 — Richard Hibbard (@richardhibbard2) August 8, 2018

You would put Putin to shame 😂😉 — Andrew (@VinPrice) August 8, 2018

Wallace is currently on his summer holidays, ahead of a run of UK tour dates in September and October for his live show, Gregg Wallace – Doesn’t Get Tougher Than This, in which he shares anecdotes and has a Q&A with the audience.