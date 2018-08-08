Accessibility Links

So MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace has been seriously working out…

So MasterChef's Gregg Wallace has been seriously working out…

The judge has made an impressive physical transformation in his time off

BBC, TL

MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace has been using his time away from the show to get in shape – much to the delight of thirsty fans on Twitter.

The presenter – who in the past has referred to himself as “the bald fat bloke off MasterChef”– posted a shirtless holiday snap on Wednesday morning, and it’s gotten some of his fans and colleagues a bit hot under the collar.

It has to be said, despite earning his living eating glorious, Michelin starred food, Wallace is looking absolutely hench. And this did not go unnoticed by former MasterChef: The Professionals judge Michel Roux Jr, who sent a kissy face emoji his way in response.

Nor by the TV personality’s followers, who were in awe of his physical transformation.

“This is what peak physical performance looks like,” wrote @Jessie_8.

@Chris_Ashton1 added: “It’s what Vladimir Putin would look like as a grocer”.

And Wallace himself confirmed that he had “laid off the crumbles”, in response to a joke from @JordanMirza.

Wallace is currently on his summer holidays, ahead of a run of UK tour dates in September and October for his live show, Gregg Wallace – Doesn’t Get Tougher Than This, in which he shares anecdotes and has a Q&A with the audience.

MasterChef

BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

