Liverpool v West Ham live on TV: what time is kick-off and what TV channel is it on?

How to watch Jurgen Klopp's first game of the new Premier League season live on TV and online

After so narrowly missing out on the Champions League last year, Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been working hard over the summer to prepare for a genuine Premier League title push this season.

History tells us this should be a one-sided, high scoring affair. Liverpool have won their last three meetings with West Ham, scoring four goals in each game.

West Ham now boast a former Premier League winning manager at the helm in Manuel Pellegrini, and following a busy summer transfer period are clearly aiming for greater things in the London Stadium this year.

Liverpool v West Ham head to head

Liverpool and West Ham have played 44 times in the Premier League. Liverpool have won 26, West Ham have won nine and there have been nine draws.

What time is the Liverpool v West Ham Premier League match on TV?

Liverpool v West Ham kicks off at 1.30pm on Saturday 11th August

How can I watch or stream the match live?

The game will be live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Ultra HD, and available for Sky subscribers online via the Sky Go or Sky Sports apps. NOW TV viewers can stream the game with a sports pass or a day pass. For full details on how to watch and current Sky deals, click here.

Where is the match being played?

The game will take place at Anfield in Liverpool.

What other Premier League matches are live on TV this weekend?

