Fans are already loving Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose

The Sky Atlantic series has received a big thumbs-up from viewers

Early in the hours of this morning (and last night in America), Benedict Cumberbatch’s new series Patrick Melrose finally kicked off its first episode – and already, viewers are loving the adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s original novels.

And we mean REALLY loving it…

I’ve read all five Patrick Melrose books so I was dreading this TV adaptation. I’ve watched part one twice. It couldn’t be better. — Justin Currie (@thejustincurrie) May 13, 2018

i’m re-watching patrick melrose you could say i enjoyed it — hannah (@ShezzasQueen) May 13, 2018

The Patrick Melrose series is finally started. Yesss Cumberbatch show them your skills — ShadyMac (@Honeyymac) May 13, 2018

I’m often disappointed when a beloved book is turned into a film or television show, but Patrick Melrose is as brilliant as the books by Edward St. Aubyn. #PatrickMelrose #BenedictCumberbatch — Eva (@bruneva) May 13, 2018

rewatching patrick melrose

easily one of my favorite projects he’s ever done :’) — ayala (@sherlockaf1) May 13, 2018

I’ve watched episode 1 of Patrick Melrose and I’m seriously f*cking hooked…. — Adam Bradford (@Adamb4322) May 13, 2018

Yeah, Patrick Melrose is pretty damn good. Now for the books… — Ann (@free_martypants) May 13, 2018

i keep making patrick melrose quotes is this the definition of obsessed?? The next episode cannot come out any faster. — ᴇɴᴅʏ (@Cumberlockxd) May 13, 2018

1st ep of @SHOLtdSeries 's Patrick Melrose was a total jaw-drop. Sad, dramatic, yet realistic in many ways. Looking forward for the next 😜 — ⚾ (@FadhilaSupriana) May 13, 2018

The drama sees Sherlock and Avengers: Infinity War star Cumberbatch play the titular Patrick Melrose, a dysfunctional upper-class addict whose destructive behaviour gets him into various difficult situations.

The series airs on Showtime in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV in the UK – though you can also watch the first episode of the series in its entirety on RadioTimes.com, as part of a special offer made to our readers.

This article was originally published on 13 May 2018