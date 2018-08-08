Fans are already loving Benedict Cumberbatch’s Patrick Melrose
The Sky Atlantic series has received a big thumbs-up from viewers
Early in the hours of this morning (and last night in America), Benedict Cumberbatch’s new series Patrick Melrose finally kicked off its first episode – and already, viewers are loving the adaptation of Edward St Aubyn’s original novels.
And we mean REALLY loving it…
I’ve read all five Patrick Melrose books so I was dreading this TV adaptation. I’ve watched part one twice. It couldn’t be better.
— Justin Currie (@thejustincurrie) May 13, 2018
*benedict cumberbatch as patrick melrose*
me: pic.twitter.com/pmGaq0phtn
— déia (@partygirlu2) May 13, 2018
i’m re-watching patrick melrose you could say i enjoyed it
— hannah (@ShezzasQueen) May 13, 2018
The Patrick Melrose series is finally started. Yesss Cumberbatch show them your skills
— ShadyMac (@Honeyymac) May 13, 2018
I’m often disappointed when a beloved book is turned into a film or television show, but Patrick Melrose is as brilliant as the books by Edward St. Aubyn. #PatrickMelrose #BenedictCumberbatch
— Eva (@bruneva) May 13, 2018
rewatching patrick melrose
easily one of my favorite projects he’s ever done :’)
— ayala (@sherlockaf1) May 13, 2018
I’ve watched episode 1 of Patrick Melrose and I’m seriously f*cking hooked….
— Adam Bradford (@Adamb4322) May 13, 2018
Yeah, Patrick Melrose is pretty damn good. Now for the books…
— Ann (@free_martypants) May 13, 2018
i keep making patrick melrose quotes
is this the definition of obsessed??
The next episode cannot come out any faster.
— ᴇɴᴅʏ (@Cumberlockxd) May 13, 2018
1st ep of @SHOLtdSeries 's Patrick Melrose was a total jaw-drop. Sad, dramatic, yet realistic in many ways. Looking forward for the next 😜
— ⚾ (@FadhilaSupriana) May 13, 2018
The drama sees Sherlock and Avengers: Infinity War star Cumberbatch play the titular Patrick Melrose, a dysfunctional upper-class addict whose destructive behaviour gets him into various difficult situations.
The series airs on Showtime in the US and on Sky Atlantic and NOWTV in the UK – though you can also watch the first episode of the series in its entirety on RadioTimes.com, as part of a special offer made to our readers.
This article was originally published on 13 May 2018