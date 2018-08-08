Accessibility Links

How to apply and audition for Britain’s Got Talent 2019

Everything you need to know about getting yourself in front of the judges for series 13 of BGT

Applications have opened for Britain’s Got Talent 2019.

There are four ways in which you can apply for series 13 of the talent show, ranging from WhatsApp to via post.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting yourself on the BGT stage:

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018(Syco / Thames, JG)
David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain’s Got Talent 2018
(Syco / Thames)

When are the Britain’s Got Talent auditions?

Judging by previous years, the auditions themselves will be held around October. However, to be in with a chance of standing in front of Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams in a BGT arena, you need to get your application in…

How do you apply for Britain’s Got Talent?

There are four different methods by which you can get your application in for BGT 2019:  either in person, via WhatsApp (their number is 07880 394 428), by video or by post.

You need to register with your details or via Facebook and then the process of applying should only take around two minutes.

Lost Voice Guy
Lost Voice Guy (ITV)

When is the closing date for Britain’s Got Talent auditions?

Make sure you get your audition tapes and videos to the team by 7th February 2019, when the applications will close.

Then, like Lost Voice Guy, you too could be winning a spot at the Royal Variety Performance and £250,000.

Britain’s Got Talent will return in 2019

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

