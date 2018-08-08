Accessibility Links

When does the next series of Big Brother start?

This is when we can expect series 19 of the Channel 5 reality show to be on our screens

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Emma Willis presents from the Big Brother house at Elstree Studios on January 8, 2016 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage, BA)

The return date for Big Brother has yet to be confirmed, but we are getting a clearer idea of when the next civilian series will launch on Channel 5.

Currently, series 19 of Big Brother is expected to air just a matter of days after the upcoming run of Celebrity Big Brother comes to an end.

With CBB kicking off on Thursday 16th August and running for roughly three weeks, it means that normal Big Brother will most likely launch in mid-September.

This year, Big Brother was pushed back in the schedules to avoid a clash with Love Island. Last summer, the two reality TV shows went up against each other with both of their first episodes airing simultaneously.

Big Brother 2017 Eye

However after being beaten in the ratings by the ITV2 show, Channel 5 have pushed back Big Brother to air later in the year.

It is also understood that the upcoming series will evoke similarities to the very first run of Big Brother back in 2000.

Big Brother will return to Channel 5 later this year

