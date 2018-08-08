Big Brother to go back to its roots with influences from the very first series

The new civilian run of the reality show will have a different feel to more recent outings as an original production member returns to head up the behind-the-scenes team

The new series of Big Brother is going back to its roots, with a feel more akin to the very first run of the seminal reality show.

According to sources, this year’s ‘civilian’ version of the Channel 5 show will be significantly influenced by early series, marking it out from Celebrity Big Brother and more recent outings of Big Brother itself.

Early iterations of the show, which originally aired on Channel 4, were seen as ‘social experiments’, while contestants in a pre-social media age were genuinely ordinary members of the public and activities in the house included reading and looking after chickens.

A new team behind the scenes on the show will be led by creative director Paul Osborne, who worked on the very first run of Big Brother back in 2000 where he set and devised tasks for housemates including winner Craig Phillips and the notorious ‘Nasty’ Nick Bateman, resulting in amazing scenes like this:

Also returning to work on the show is Tamsin Dodgson, whose first series in the BB franchise was Celebrity Big Brother: Year of the Woman in January and whose reality TV CV includes I’m a Celebrity, TOWIE and The X Factor.

Big Brother returns to Channel 5 later this year and Celebrity Big Brother launches Thursday 16th August