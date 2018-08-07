What time is Hang Ups on TV? Who’s in the cast?

Everything you need to know about Stephen Mangan's new C4 semi-improvised comedy about therapy

What time is Hang Ups on TV?

The new sitcom is on Wednesdays, C4, 10pm

Advertisement

What is Hang Ups about?

The new C4 semi-improvised comedy centres on Dr. Richard Pitt, an unconventional therapist.

After the collapse of his previous group therapy practice, Richard is no longer able to conduct the traditional 50-minute sessions most therapists have with their patients. Instead, he has developed a new form of therapy – weekly quick-fire sessions with his patients which take place online, through a webcam.

The six-part comedy will follow these lively exchanges with his patients as well as chronicling the daily interruptions of a demanding extended family, errant teenagers and his own trouble-filled past…

I heard the show was adapted from a US series?

You heard right. Hang Ups is adapted from the Emmy-nominated series Web Therapy co-created by former Friends star Lisa Kudrow. Web Therapy was cancelled by Showtime in 2015 after four seasons.

Who’s in the cast of Hang Ups?

Stephen Mangan as Dr. Richard Pitt, a psychotherapist with a chequered professional career whose personal life is also beginning to unravel.

IT Crowd and Humans star Katherine Parkinson plays Richard’s wife Karen Muller, who is juggling career and family.

Richard E. Grant (The Fear, Game of Thrones) plays Richard’s own therapist, Leonard Conrad, whose advice is, shall we say, unorthodox. Paul Ritter (the dad from Friday Night Dinner) plays Werner Leinhard, Karen’s charming but roguish German boss.

David Tennant, Jessica Hynes and Charles Dance will also feature in the series as patients or associates of Mangan’s main character.

Also joining are Celia Imrie (The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel), Karl Theobald (Alan Partridge, Green Wing) and Arsher Ali (Ackley Bridge, Line of Duty).

Other guest stars in the six-part series include Monica Dolan (W1A), Sarah Hadland (Miranda), Conleth Hill (Game of Thrones), Lolly Adefope (Loaded), John Macmillan (Chewing Gum, Back) and Harry Lloyd (Manhattan).

Advertisement

Who wrote it?

Good question. Mangan wrote the series with his brother-in-law Robert Delamere. You can see what happened when we sat down with the pair here.

Is there a trailer?