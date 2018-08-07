Accessibility Links

Line of Duty series 5 to begin filming ‘in one month’

The return of Jed Mercurio’s police corruption thriller is edging ever closer

Vicky McClure

Finally, we have some more news on Line of Duty series five – Jed Mercurio’s acclaimed police corruption thriller is set to begin filming in “one month”.

The writer posted the news on Twitter, with a photo of the three leads Martin Compston, Vicky McClure and Adrian Dunbar on set and a caption reading: “One month to go till we start shooting… Counting down till the gang gets back together.”

Replying to Mercurio’s message, star Vicky McClure said that it was “time to start learning some lines” and that the writer had “upped the game once again”.

The news comes after BBC1 released the full trailer for Mercurio’s other upcoming drama, Bodyguard, which stars former Line of Duty star Keeley Hawes.

We don’t know an awful lot else about Line of Duty series five, except that Martin Compston teased that the script is “immense” and Mercurio said the new episodes feel like “very fresh territory”.

Very exciting indeed.

Everything you need to know about Line of Duty series five

Line of Duty

Vicky McClure
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

