Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Full trailer for BBC drama Bodyguard revealed – could it be the new Line of Duty?

Full trailer for BBC drama Bodyguard revealed – could it be the new Line of Duty?

Keeley Hawes is back to collaborate with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio for his new BBC1 series

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE

A new, full-length trailer has been unveiled for Jed Mercurio’s forthcoming BBC1 series Bodyguard.

Advertisement

The drama sees the Line of Duty writer join forces once again with actress Keeley Hawes, who plays an ambitious Home Secretary with a bodyguard (Richard Madden) whose political beliefs couldn’t be further from her own.

In the newly released footage, Bodyguard looks set to be just as intricate and action-packed as Line of Duty – with a political edge.

Advertisement

Bodyguard, which also stars Game of Thrones actor Madden and Line of Duty’s Gina McKee, will air in six parts and will arrive “soon” on BBC1.

Everything you need to know about new BBC drama Bodyguard

(YouTube/BBC)
(YouTube/BBC)

Tags

All about Line of Duty

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

autumn drama 2018

Coming soon The best TV dramas airing this autumn

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE

Who's who? Meet the cast on Bodyguard on BBC1

Keeley Hawes, Bodyguard (BBC1 trailer screenshot, EH)

First look at Keeley Hawes in Line of Duty creator’s new drama Bodyguard

EMBARGOED UNTIL 00.01 THURS 5TH OCTOBER - BODYGUARD FIRST LOOK IMAGE

When does Keeley Hawes drama Bodyguard begin on BBC1? What is it about?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more