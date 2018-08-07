Full trailer for BBC drama Bodyguard revealed – could it be the new Line of Duty?

Keeley Hawes is back to collaborate with Line of Duty creator Jed Mercurio for his new BBC1 series

A new, full-length trailer has been unveiled for Jed Mercurio’s forthcoming BBC1 series Bodyguard.

The drama sees the Line of Duty writer join forces once again with actress Keeley Hawes, who plays an ambitious Home Secretary with a bodyguard (Richard Madden) whose political beliefs couldn’t be further from her own.

In the newly released footage, Bodyguard looks set to be just as intricate and action-packed as Line of Duty – with a political edge.

Bodyguard, which also stars Game of Thrones actor Madden and Line of Duty’s Gina McKee, will air in six parts and will arrive “soon” on BBC1.