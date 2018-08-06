Accessibility Links

The Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrity line-up is complete

All 15 famous faces taking to the ballroom this autumn have signed on the dotted line behind the scenes, RadioTimes.com understands

Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Darcey Bussell, Shirley Ballas, Bruno Tonioli (BBC)

Although their identities remain a mystery, all of the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 celebrities have signed on the dotted line and confirmed themselves for this year’s series, RadioTimes.com understands.

With the first celebrity reveal imminent, it won’t be long before we start finding out just who will make up the class of Strictly 2018.

What we do already know is that there will be a total of 15 celebrities taking to the floor for series 16. All the names have been confirmed behind the scenes, with the announcements due to take place throughout the summer.

But just who will be the first name announced?

These are just some of the celebs who are being linked to this series, including Winter Olympics star Lizzie Yarnold and Radio DJ Vick Hope.

Shirley Ballas, RT shoot, BD

Although there hasn’t been an official announcement from the BBC, Craig Revel Horwood, Bruno Tonioli, Darcey Bussell and last year’s new Head Judge Shirley Ballas all look set to reprise their seats on the panel this year.

Strictly Come Dancing will return to BBC1 in the autumn

