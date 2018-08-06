Radio Times Entertainment Champion 2018 Semi-Final

Pointless, Gone Fishing, Judge Rinder or Taskmaster - who gets your vote?

Last week we gave you a very long list of the finest entertainment shows on UK TV and, following a series of intense voting battles, you’ve whittled them down to just four semi-finalists, who must now compete for a spot in the Radio Times Entertainment Champion Final.

Entertaining the masses isn’t easy but it’s a challenge TV bosses take on day after day, producing singing, dancing, cooking and quizzing shows in the hopes that they’ll have us glued to the TV.

From Reality TV to daytime entertainment, chat shows to challenge shows, there was quite the variety to choose from, but only one can be crowned your Radio Times Entertainment TV Champion.

Your final four contenders represent almost every kind of entertainment TV show, from beloved quiz show Pointless to Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse’s laid back and relaxed Gone Fishing. Then there’s Judge Rinder’s dramatic courtroom offering, and the weird, wild and wonderful Taskmaster.

But which show gets YOUR vote?

Happy voting!

Polls close at 10pm UK time on Monday 6th August

Pointless v Judge Rinder

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing v Taskmaster