Premier League TV fixtures 2018/19: Sky and BT Sport listings for EVERY match live on TV and online
Complete Premier League UK TV coverage guide to the new season, including dates, kick-off times, teams and how to watch
The Premier League 2018/19 season starts on Friday 10th August, and the first live TV fixtures have now been confirmed.
This year, the matches will be split between Sky Sports and BT Sport.
Amazon Prime Video, who made their first foray into live football earlier this month by securing the rights to 20 Premier League games, will have to wait in the wings until the 2019/2020 season, when their deal kicks in.
Highlights of every Premier League game will also be available on the BBC’s Match of the Day as usual.
The opening day will see a massive opening weekend, with champions Man City travelling to Wenger-less Arsenal, Newcastle taking on Spurs, Champions League runners-up Liverpool facing West Ham, and Man United versus Leicester.
As with every season, all the dates are liable to change until the broadcasters have picked their live matches. The first months of the season are now locked in, with more live TV matches still to be confirmed. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as they’re revealed.
Check out the full guide to every match in this year’s Premier League season, including full Sky Sports and BT Sport listings, schedules and more.
Premier League live on TV – full 2018/19 fixtures
Kick-off 3pm unless otherwise stated. Matches live on TV will be listed in bold
Friday 10 August 2018
Man Utd v Leicester City – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 11 August 2018
Newcastle United v Spurs – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Wolves v Everton – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
AFC Bournemouth v Cardiff City
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Chelsea
Watford v Brighton
Sunday 12 August 2018
Liverpool v West Ham – 1.30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Man City – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Southampton v Burnley – kick-off 1:30pm
Saturday 18 August 2018
Cardiff City v Newcastle United – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Arsenal – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Burnley v Watford
Everton v Southampton
Leicester City v Wolves
Spurs v Fulham
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Sunday 19 August 2018
Man City v Huddersfield Town – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Man Utd – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 20 August 2018
Crystal Palace v Liverpool – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 25 August 2018
Wolves v Man City – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Liverpool v Brighton – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v West Ham
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Fulham v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Cardiff City
Southampton v Leicester City
Sunday 26 August 2018
Watford v Crystal Palace – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Newcastle United v Chelsea – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 27 August 2018
Man Utd v Spurs – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 1 September 2018
Leicester City v Liverpool – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Man City v Newcastle United – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Brighton v Fulham
Burnley v Man Utd
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Everton v Huddersfield Town
West Ham v Wolves
Sunday 2 September 2018
Cardiff City v Arsenal – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Watford v Spurs – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 15 September 2018
Spurs v Liverpool – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Watford v Man Utd – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Bournemouth v Leicester City
Chelsea v Cardiff City
Huddersfield Town v Crystal Palace
Man City v Fulham
Newcastle United v Arsenal
Sunday 16 September 2018
Wolves v Burnley – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Everton v West Ham – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 17 September 2018
Southampton v Brighton – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 22 September 2018
Fulham v Watford – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Brighton v Spurs – 5:30pm, live on BT Sport
Burnley v AFC Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Man City
Crystal Palace v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Huddersfield Town
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Wolves
Sunday 23 September 2018
West Ham v Chelsea – 1:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Arsenal v Everton – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday 29 September 2018
West Ham v Man Utd – 12:30pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Chelsea v Liverpool – 5.30pm, live on BT Sport
Arsenal v Watford
Everton v Fulham
Huddersfield Town v Spurs
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Wolves v Southampton
Sunday 30 September 2018
Cardiff City v Burnley – 4pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Monday 1 October 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace – 8pm, live on Sky Sports & NOW TV
Saturday, 6 October 2018
Brighton v West Ham
Burnley v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Wolves
Fulham v Arsenal
Leicester City v Everton
Liverpool v Man City
Man Utd v Newcastle United
Southampton v Chelsea
Spurs v Cardiff City
Watford v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 20 October 2018
Arsenal v Leicester City
AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Cardiff City v Fulham
Chelsea v Man Utd
Everton v Crystal Palace
Huddersfield Town v Liverpool
Man City v Burnley
Newcastle United v Brighton
West Ham v Spurs
Wolves v Watford
Saturday, 27 October 2018
Brighton v Wolves
Burnley v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Arsenal
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v West Ham
Liverpool v Cardiff City
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Newcastle United
Spurs v Man City
Watford v Huddersfield Town
Saturday, 3 November 2018
Arsenal v Liverpool
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Cardiff City v Leicester City
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v Fulham
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle United v Watford
West Ham v Burnley
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday, 10 November 2018
Arsenal v Wolves
Cardiff City v Brighton
Chelsea v Everton
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Huddersfield Town v West Ham
Leicester City v Burnley
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Watford
Saturday, 24 November 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Arsenal
Brighton v Leicester City
Burnley v Newcastle United
Everton v Cardiff City
Fulham v Southampton
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Chelsea
Watford v Liverpool
West Ham v Man City
Wolves v Huddersfield Town
Saturday, 1 December 2018
Arsenal v Spurs
Cardiff City v Wolves
Chelsea v Fulham
Crystal Palace v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Brighton
Leicester City v Watford
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Man Utd
Tuesday, 4 December 2018
AFC Bournemouth v Huddersfield Town
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Burnley v Liverpool
Fulham v Leicester City
Watford v Man City
West Ham v Cardiff City
Wolves v Chelsea
Man Utd v Arsenal
Wednesday, 5 December 2018
Everton v Newcastle United
Spurs v Southampton
Saturday, 8 December 2018
Arsenal v Huddersfield Town
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Burnley v Brighton
Cardiff City v Southampton
Chelsea v Man City
Everton v Watford
Leicester City v Spurs
Man Utd v Fulham
Newcastle United v Wolves
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Saturday, 15 December 2018
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Leicester City
Fulham v West Ham
Huddersfield Town v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Everton
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Burnley
Watford v Cardiff City
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday, 22 December 2018
Arsenal v Burnley
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Cardiff City v Man Utd
Chelsea v Leicester City
Everton v Spurs
Huddersfield Town v Southampton
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Fulham
West Ham v Watford
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday, 26 December 2018
Brighton v Arsenal
Burnley v Everton
Crystal Palace v Cardiff City
Fulham v Wolves
Leicester City v Man City
Liverpool v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Huddersfield Town
Southampton v West Ham
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
Watford v Chelsea
Saturday, 29 December 2018
Brighton v Everton
Burnley v West Ham
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Huddersfield Town
Leicester City v Cardiff City
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Wolves
Watford v Newcastle United
Tuesday, 1 January 2019
Arsenal v Fulham
AFC Bournemouth v Watford
Cardiff City v Spurs
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leicester City
Huddersfield Town v Burnley
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Man Utd
West Ham v Brighton
Wolves v Crystal Palace
Saturday, 12 January 2019
Brighton v Liverpool
Burnley v Fulham
Cardiff City v Huddersfield Town
Chelsea v Newcastle United
Crystal Palace v Watford
Everton v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Southampton
Man City v Wolves
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Arsenal
Saturday, 19 January 2019
Arsenal v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Fulham v Spurs
Huddersfield Town v Man City
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Brighton
Newcastle United v Cardiff City
Southampton v Everton
Watford v Burnley
Wolves v Leicester City
Tuesday, 29 January 2019
Arsenal v Cardiff City
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Fulham v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v Everton
Wolves v West Ham
Man Utd v Burnley
Wednesday, 30 January 2019
Newcastle United v Man City
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Leicester City
Spurs v Watford
Saturday, 2 February 2019
Brighton v Watford
Burnley v Southampton
Cardiff City v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Huddersfield Town
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Arsenal
Spurs v Newcastle United
West Ham v Liverpool
Saturday, 9 February 2019
Brighton v Burnley
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man Utd
Huddersfield Town v Arsenal
Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Chelsea
Southampton v Cardiff City
Spurs v Leicester City
Watford v Everton
Wolves v Newcastle United
Saturday, 23 February 2019
Arsenal v Southampton
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Burnley v Spurs
Cardiff City v Watford
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Man City
Leicester City v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Huddersfield Town
West Ham v Fulham
Tuesday, 26 February 2019
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Cardiff City v Everton
Huddersfield Town v Wolves
Leicester City v Brighton
Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Wednesday, 27 February 2019
Chelsea v Spurs
Newcastle United v Burnley
Southampton v Fulham
Liverpool v Watford
Man City v West Ham
Saturday, 2 March 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Brighton v Huddersfield Town
Burnley v Crystal Palace
Everton v Liverpool
Fulham v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Spurs v Arsenal
Watford v Leicester City
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolves v Cardiff City
Saturday, 9 March 2019
Arsenal v Man Utd
Cardiff City v West Ham
Chelsea v Wolves
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Huddersfield Town v AFC Bournemouth
Leicester City v Fulham
Liverpool v Burnley
Man City v Watford
Newcastle United v Everton
Southampton v Spurs
Saturday, 16 March 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United
Brighton v Cardiff City
Burnley v Leicester City
Everton v Chelsea
Fulham v Liverpool
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Watford v Southampton
West Ham v Huddersfield Town
Wolves v Arsenal
Saturday, 30 March 2019
Arsenal v Newcastle United
Brighton v Southampton
Burnley v Wolves
Cardiff City v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Huddersfield Town
Fulham v Man City
Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Watford
West Ham v Everton
Saturday, 6 April 2019
AFC Bournemouth v Burnley
Chelsea v West Ham
Everton v Arsenal
Huddersfield Town v Leicester City
Man City v Cardiff City
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Liverpool
Spurs v Brighton
Watford v Fulham
Wolves v Man Utd
Saturday, 13 April 2019
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Burnley v Cardiff City
Crystal Palace v Man City
Fulham v Everton
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man Utd v West Ham
Southampton v Wolves
Spurs v Huddersfield Town
Watford v Arsenal
Saturday, 20 April 2019
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Cardiff City v Liverpool
Chelsea v Burnley
Everton v Man Utd
Huddersfield Town v Watford
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v Southampton
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday, 27 April 2019
Brighton v Newcastle United
Burnley v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Cardiff City
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Huddersfield Town
Man Utd v Chelsea
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v West Ham
Watford v Wolves
Saturday, 4 May 2019
Arsenal v Brighton
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Cardiff City v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Watford
Everton v Burnley
Huddersfield Town v Man Utd
Man City v Leicester City
Newcastle United v Liverpool
West Ham v Southampton
Wolves v Fulham
Sunday, 12 May 2019
Brighton v Man City
Burnley v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Fulham v Newcastle United
Leicester City v Chelsea
Liverpool v Wolves
Man Utd v Cardiff City
Southampton v Huddersfield Town
Spurs v Everton
Watford v West Ham