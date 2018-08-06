The Ibiza Weekender spin-off is splashing down on ITV2 very soon

The Weekender Boat Party is about to sail on to ITV2.

The spin-off from the hugely popular Ibiza Weekender will see a mixture of old and new reps hitting the high seas (and the booze) as they board a luxury yacht for a new six-part series.

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is The Weekender Boat Party on TV?

An exact air date has yet to be revealed; however ITV2 has confirmed that the show will be on TV this October and the show has traditionally aired on Sundays.

So, not long to go now!

Is there a trailer for The Weekender Boat Party?

There most certainly is. It’s rather short, but we get our first glimpse at captain David and co as they climb aboard the glamorous boat and set sail for some huge party hotspots.

Which reps are in The Weekender Boat Party?

The exact cast hasn’t yet been announced, however we can expect a mix of old and new reps to be aboard the boat this autumn.

Current reps on the show include Love Island star Chyna Ellis and Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies.

Commissioner for ITV2, Satmohan Panesar, said, “There is only one Weekender and its ever-growing young audience are in for a treat when we set sail this summer and then return to Ibiza for more high jinx with our favourite group of reps.”

The Weekender Boat Party will air on ITV2 this October