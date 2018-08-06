When is The Weekender Boat Party on TV?
The Ibiza Weekender spin-off is splashing down on ITV2 very soon
The Weekender Boat Party is about to sail on to ITV2.
The spin-off from the hugely popular Ibiza Weekender will see a mixture of old and new reps hitting the high seas (and the booze) as they board a luxury yacht for a new six-part series.
Here’s everything you need to know…
An exact air date has yet to be revealed; however ITV2 has confirmed that the show will be on TV this October and the show has traditionally aired on Sundays.
So, not long to go now!
Is there a trailer for The Weekender Boat Party?
There most certainly is. It’s rather short, but we get our first glimpse at captain David and co as they climb aboard the glamorous boat and set sail for some huge party hotspots.
Which reps are in The Weekender Boat Party?
The exact cast hasn’t yet been announced, however we can expect a mix of old and new reps to be aboard the boat this autumn.
Current reps on the show include Love Island star Chyna Ellis and Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies.
The Weekender Boat Party will air on ITV2 this October