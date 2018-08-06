Eamonn Holmes hijacked Love Island: The Reunion to graft Laura

But wife Ruth Langsford was quick to cut out his muggy behaviour

The villa may be closed until next year, but on Sunday night the Love Island class of 2018 – including winners Jack and Dani – were brought together one final time for an ITV2 reunion.

Advertisement

Yet despite all 38 of this year’s Islanders making an appearance, it was Eamonn Holmes who stole the show.

You see, the This Morning host had a message for runner-up Laura Anderson, who had previously admitted she fancies him…

.@EamonnHolmes lays it on factor 50 thick for our Laura #LoveIslandReunion pic.twitter.com/FJHGApTRGH — Love Island (@LoveIsland) August 5, 2018

“Hello Laura, Eamonn here, but you knew that already,” Holmes said in a covert message from the This Morning studio.

“Thanks so much indeed for your lovely words of admiration. You made an old man very happy. And talking about happy, I’m happily married to the lovely Ruth [Langsford].”

However, it was then that Eamonn’s inner-Wes took over: “But she’s not a lovely all the time and the question is, could I be happier with someone else? Because there are times like these when you start to consider…”

It was then that Eamonn’s grafting was cut short by the arrival of his missus. “Erm, what are you doing?” a non-plussed Ruth asked her husband. “Are you trying to crack on with that Laura? You know I’m loyal babes… Don’t mug me off on here!”

And for many fans, this was the best moment of the entire 2018 series…

DEFO THE HIGHLIGHT OF TONIGHT’S SHOW 👏🏾 — Elar (@karmelxkisses) August 5, 2018

GET EAMONN AND RUTH THEIR OSCAR #LoveIslandReunion — Matt (@MatthewArnott) August 5, 2018

This was actually the best thing ever! @EamonnHolmes and @RuthieeL had me in stitches! #couldIbehappier 😂😂😂😂👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Natasha (@Missy_Nat99) August 5, 2018

Think it’s safe to say @EamonnHolmes has just made the series with that clip. Legend. #loveisland #LoveIslandReunion — Seth Shuttleworth (@SethShutty) August 5, 2018

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were defo the highlights of the show HANDS DOWN #LoveIslandReunion #loveisland pic.twitter.com/a7Pf1TcRJK — Elar (@karmelxkisses) August 5, 2018

And although it looks like Eamonn won’t be re-coupling any time soon, it turns out he has been in contact with Laura off-camera.

When asked by Reunion host Caroline Flack if Eamonnn had slid into her DMs, Laura replied: “In a nice way, he just said, ‘thanks for the love and I support you.'”

Advertisement

Is this a bit snakey on Eamonn’s part? Would that be the sort of behaviour we could expect if he ever entered the villa? Guess there’s only one way to find out…