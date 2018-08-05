FX boss says that Marvel shut down Donald Glover’s Deadpool series

The Atlanta creator had been working on the project with his brother Stephen

The head of US broadcaster FX, John Landgraf, has revealed that it was Marvel’s decision alone to scrap plans for a Deadpool animated series penned by Donald Glover and his brother Stephen.

Advertisement

“[Marvel] didn’t want to do the show that Donald and Stephen [Glover] wrote,” Landgraf said when quizzed about the series. “We would have done the show that Donald and Stephen wrote, but it wasn’t our decision. When Marvel decided not to do that show, we parted company with them, as did Donald and Stephen.”

Marvel and FX drew the ire of the multi-disciplinary artist earlier this year when it was announced that the show would not be entering production after all, leading him to tweet out a “script” which criticised them for the decision and pondered the reasons behind it.

“Do you think they cancelled the show… cause of racism?!” Deadpool asked the last male white rhino Sudan in an absurd script littered with up-to-the-minute pop cultural references (the announcement was made back in March).

“All the writers were black. And the references were pretty black too”, he continued, suggesting the series was perhaps too “honest” for Marvel.

It was initially speculated that the series had been scrapped because Glover was too busy – he writes, directs and stars in TV series Atlanta, is recording a new album as Childish Gambino, has a role in the upcoming Solo: A Star Wars Story and Jon Favreau’s live action Lion King remake – but he rubbished that idea with another now-deleted tweet.

Advertisement

“For the record: I wasn’t too busy to work on Deadpool,” he wrote.