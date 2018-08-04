Dani visits Jack’s office and Laura takes Paul to Scotland in Love Island: the Reunion

The couples are out of the villa and into the outside. But what happened next? Here's what you can expect from the special reunion episode of Love Island

The Love Island 2018 finalists have been out of the villa less than a week, but haven’t they been busy.

From touching down back in the UK to meeting each other’s friends and family, everything that Jack and Dani, Laura and Paul, Kaz and Josh and Megan and Wes have been up to in their seven days of freedom will be revealed in Love Island: the Reunion.

So, just what have they been doing? Well, here’s a sneak preview…

Jack wastes no time in taking Dani to his office – and by the looks of it, puts his new girlfriend through her paces on the phones to see if she’s as good at selling pens as he is.

Dani also brings Jack back to her local pub where there’s a huge welcome party waiting with nearly all of her friends and family. We say nearly all because, yet again, there’s a severe lack of Danny Dyer. Boo!

Her grandparents, who stole the show in the meet the parents episode of Love Island, are however back for another cameo:

(ITV)

Then there’s runners-up Laura and Paul. With the Majorcan sunshine a distant memory, Laura takes Paul for a boat trip around Loch Lomond. How bizarre is it seeing them wearing – shock – jumpers!

Paul is also taken to a kilt shop in Laura’s home town of Stirling where he tries on this fetching number…

The pair then go on a bus tour before enjoying a picnic with her friends at Stirling Castle. Whether or not Paul is still wearing the kilt by this point remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Josh and Kaz – who placed third in the Love Island final – get the chance to meet each other’s friends.

The pair go for cocktails on a London rooftop bar (very swanky), and with Josh previously saying Kaz would fit well into his group of friends, it’s crunch time to discover if he’s right…

Although judging by this picture, the pair still look very smug happy, so we can only imagine that the meet-up goes well!

There’s also an update on Megan and Wes – and although there aren’t any official pictures of the pair from ITV – they have been updating both of their Instagram pages with how busy they’ve been in Megan’s hometown of Southend.

So busy, in fact, that one of Wes’s updates said they were going to “have a little nosey at the apartment we’ll soon to moving into” in the Essex town. Surely that deserves its own ITV2 spin-off?

Love Island: the Reunion airs Sunday 5th August at 9pm on ITV2