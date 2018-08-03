Where is Made in Chelsea: Croatia filmed? Complete guide to the bars, clubs and beaches in E4’s summer 2018 spin-off

From sea-view restaurants to beach bars and clubs, here's where the Made In Chelsea cast visit in the new series

Made in Chelsea 2018 is heading to Croatia – and with it, the cast are dining out, drinking and partying at some incredibly Instagrammable places.

Advertisement

But where are the locations the MiC lot are headed to this summer?

Here’s a detailed list of all the restaurants, clubs, bars and beaches that Jamie, Sam, Liv, Digby and Harry et al visit.

Where is Made in Chelsea: Croatia filmed?

Most of the Made in Chelsea filming takes place on Hvar – one of more than a thousand islands that lie off the Croatian coast.

In a YouTube video recorded during filming for the series, Harry reveals why Hvar is the ideal summer destination for the Chelsea shenanigans.

“It’s Prince Harry’s favourite party island,” he claims. “We’re going to follow in his footsteps.” Obviously…

So, where have the MiC lot been spending the summer on E4? Well…

Billed as “one of the most popular beach clubs in Hvar”, Hula Hula is one of the bars that the cast visit during their Croatian adventure. It’s not hard to see why:

Other places they pop in to include the Laganini Beach Bar, Naturo Beach Bar and Bonj Les Bains in Hvar:

The clubs used during filming include Mojito Bar in Jelsa as well as SEVEN, Pink Champagne and Vintage, all in Hvar:

And then there are the restaurants that the cast visit and we will see on screen. There’s Tomic Wine Boutique and Me and Mrs Jones, which are both in Jelsa, but the majority of the restaurants are located in Hvar.

Faria Restaurant offers rooftop views across the port town of Hvar, while the cast also visit Hora Restaurant and Passarola…

Other locations are the Gariful Restaurant in Hvar:

And the Garden Beach Restaurant in Zarace is also used along with the picturesque La Gitana in Stari Grad:

#croatia #starigrad A post shared by Silje Mogstad Sæterbø (@smogstad) on Aug 1, 2018 at 12:31pm PDT

The MiC lot also visit some absolutely stunning beaches in Croatia too, including at Dubovica and Zarace – both on the island of Hvar:

Precious Blue 💎 #hvar A post shared by Dayana H. Ballesteros (@dayballesteros) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

But what is going to happen in this summer series?

Well, judging by the preview of Made in Chelsea: Croatia, we can expect to see Sam Thompson locking horns with Liv Bentley and Harry Baron (standard) and Jaime and his girlfriend Heloise Agostinelli still going strong and Sam (him again) revealing he got with a girl in Las Vegas. Oh dear.

Advertisement

Made in Chelsea returns to E4 on Monday 6th August at 9pm