When is Gardeners’ World on TV?

The perennial favourite is forever being shoved from pillar to post by BBC2. So what's going on?

Gardeners’ World might be a staple of BBC2 programming, but that doesn’t stop it being shunted around in the schedules from week to week.

Despite the fact the long-running horticultural programme is supposed to air on Fridays at 8pm, it can often be found lurking elsewhere in the week.

So when is Gardeners’ World next on?

These are the following dates and times that have been confirmed for all upcoming episodes:

Friday 3rd August: Gardeners’ World will air at the later time of 9pm on BBC2

Although the gardening programme is still airing on Friday, it will be shown at a delayed time of 9pm rather than 8pm. This is because the European Championships are airing that evening on BBC2, and so Gardeners’ World has been shunted to a later slot.

‘The recent long, hot spell has been a headache for many gardeners who’ve seen previously flourishing plants wither and wilt. Monty Don has some helpful suggestions for dealing with drought conditions.

The Jamaican owner of the tiny London garden visited this week is no stranger to the watering can, either. He has 200 containers in his 40x20ft garden filled with cut-price, rescued or swapped plants because he can’t bear waste. And he waters them all by hand. In contrast Joe Swift visits a garden where a fish pond takes the central role using the sound of water and areas of light and dappled shade to create a tranquil atmosphere.’

Review by Jane Rackham

Friday 10th August: Again, Gardeners’ World will air at the later time of 9pm on BBC2

The episode sees Monty looking at how his autumn crops are faring as well as giving tips on how to keep the garden looking at its best.

Adam Frost returns to Leicester where he has been helping to create a garden from scratch on a new build estate, Frances Tophill celebrates the summer harvest on her shared allotment, and Mark Lane takes a look at the Mediterranean planting at Ventnor Botanic Garden on the Isle of Wight.

The programme also visits Burton-on-Trent, Staffordshire, where an immaculate and tiny garden is packed with colour.

Friday 17th August: Gardeners’ World will air at the usual time of 8pm on BBC2