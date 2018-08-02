Radio Times Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2018 Semi-Final

Only Lucifer, Shadowhunters, Red Dwarf and Outlander remain in the running - who gets your vote?

Just four shows remain in the running for the Radio Times Sci-Fi Champion title and the competition is really heating up.

Devilish delight Lucifer, YA novel adaptation Shadowhunters, UK classic Red Dwarf and Scottish sensation Outlander are all still in the race but only one can take the title.

Now it’s time for them to go head to head yet again in the semi-final showdown. Only two teams can make it through to the Sci-Fi Champion final – who will make it to the last battle?

You’ve got 12 hours to cast your vote for your favourite show and you can vote as many times as you like for as many different shows as you like.

But remember – it’s all just a bit of summer fun, so do make sure to take a break from your screens to give your eyes and those clicking fingers a much needed rest!

Semi-Final Polls close at 10pm UK time on Thursday August 2nd

Lucifer v Shadowhunters

Outlander v Red Dwarf