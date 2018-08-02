Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Radio Times Entertainment Champion 2018 Round 2

Radio Times Entertainment Champion 2018 Round 2

We've got our Top 16, but which show gets your vote in the knockout stages?

Entertainment Champion 2018

Entertaining the masses isn’t easy but it’s a challenge TV bosses take on day after day, producing singing, dancing, cooking and quizzing shows in the hopes that they’ll have us glued to the TV.

Advertisement

From Reality TV to daytime entertainment, chat shows to challenge shows, there’s quite the variety to choose from, but only one can be crowned your Radio Times Entertainment TV Champion and we want YOU to name your winner..

In Round One we selected a wide range of shows and popped them into four Groups – A, B, C and D. You found your favourites and cast your votes for the Top 16, which have now qualified for the second stage of the competition.

This time it’s a knockout, so only the winning shows will progress to the next round. This one is a speed round, so you’ll only have a few hours to get your votes in before polls close at 10pm UK time on Thursday 2nd August.

We’ve lined up your 16 qualifiers in eight head to head battles and all you have to do is find them and vote for them. Remember, you can vote  as many times you like for as many shows as you like, but it’s all just a bit of summer fun, so do be sure to give your eyes and clicking fingers a break.

Advertisement

Happy voting!

Entertainment Champion Round Two polls close at 10pm UK time on Thursday 2nd August

The Chase v The Great British Bake Off

The Last Leg v Pointless

Whitehouse and Mortimer: Gone Fishing v Only Connect

Strictly Come Dancing v Harry Hill’s Alien Fun Capsule

Judge Rinder v First Dates

Would I Lie To You v The Crystal Maze

Taskmaster v Robot Wars

Travel Man v Queer Eye

Tags

You might like

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Getty, TL

Strictly professionals gather for first rehearsals of 2018 series

Shirley Ballas (BBC)

Shirley Ballas on discovering the tragic truths behind her family history on Who Do You Think You Are?

Programme Name: Travels in Trumpland with Ed Balls - TX: n/a - Episode: Making America Proud Again? (No. 1 - Making America Proud Again?) - Picture Shows: (R) with ICE (L) in front of Department of Homeland Security sign. Ed Balls - (C) Expectation Entertainment Ltd - Photographer: Samuel Wilkinson

“A second Trump presidential term is a real possibility”: Ed Balls visits the Deep South to meet Donald Trump’s core voters

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more