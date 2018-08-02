Where is ITV’s Our Shirley Valentine Summer filmed?

Eight celebrity women escape to Greece for a summer of romance and self-discovery – but where will they be staying?

Flirty singletons sipping drinks by a poolside abroad might sound like a familiar TV format to some readers.

But this summer, it’s not just the Love Island-ers who’ve jetted off for a couple of months of sunshine, challenges and romance. ITV’s Our Shirley Valentine Summer follows eight celebrity women who escape to Greece for a summer of love and self-discovery, recreating the same journey Shirley Valentine makes in the film of the same name.

The show sees the eight women all living, cooking and sleeping under one roof. But where exactly are they staying? Read on to find out…

Where is Our Shirley Valentine Summer filmed?

ITV’s eight ‘Shirley Valentines’ – Melinda Messenger, Sian Lloyd, Nancy Dell’Olio, Aggie MacKenzie, Ninia Benjamin, Lizzie Cundy, Annabel Giles, and Ingrid Tarrant – are staying in a villa on the sun-drenched Greek island of Naxos, in the South Aegean sea.

Naxos is the largest of the Cyclades island group, and features long stretches of sunny beaches and ancient ruins – and a 13th century hilltop castle – to explore.

The series also sees the celebrities explore other nearby islands, including neighbouring Paros.

The women’s exploits include meeting with a third generation Greek match maker, celebrating a 50th birthday on a beach, and a very cheeky Greek language lesson…

When is Our Shirley Valentine Summer on TV?

The series airs on Thursdays at 9.30pm on ITV, and will also be available to watch online via the ITV Hub.