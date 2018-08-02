European Championships 2018 live on TV: how to watch the all-new sports tournament

The multi-sport tournament will be live on the BBC and Eurosport, with athletics, cycling, rowing, aquatics, gymnastics, triathlon and golf all in play

A new tournament has been added to the sports calendar this year.

The European Championships 2018, not to be confused with the European Championship of football, is a multi-sport event that pits world class European athletes (over 4,500 of them) against one another.

Seven sports in total – athletics, cycling, rowing, aquatics, gymnastics, triathlon and golf – will feature in the inaugural championships.

All of the action will be broadcast live on the BBC and Eurosport. Find out everything you need to know about the event below.

What is the European Championships 2018?

A new tournament which brings together existing European championships in athletics, aquatics, cycling, rowing, gymnastics, golf and triathlon into one bumper 11-day event. It is set to be staged every four years from 2018 onwards.

These sports have held their own separate European tournaments before, but by combining them organisers are hoping to boost the profile of all the competitions taking place – and turn it into a major TV event.

When are the European Championships?

The action kicks off with gymnastics and rowing in Glasgow on Thursday 2nd August, and concludes on Sunday 12th August.

Where are the European Championships taking place?

Berlin and Glasgow are co-hosting the Championships, with the German capital hosting the athletics events at the Olympic Stadium. The six other disciplines will take place up in Scotland.

The split is as follows:

Berlin: Athletics

Glasgow: Cycling, rowing, aquatics, gymnastics, triathlon, golf

A number of venues used during the Commonwealth Games will play host to events in Glasgow, including the Sir Chris Hoy Velodrome for cycling, the SSE Hydro for swimming, as well as dramatic settings such as Loch Lomond for the open water swimming events.

How can I watch The European Championships on TV?

Coverage of the games will be live on BBC1 & BBC2 for the duration of the 11-day tournament, led by presenters Hazel Irvine, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan.

The BBC’s pundit team in Berlin for the athletics championships includes Steve Cram, Andrew Cotter, Steve Backley, Colin Jackson, Jeanette Kwakye and Paula Radcliffe, while Chris Hoy is on board to provide analysis of the cycling events in Scotland.

Eurosport will also have full coverage live on Eurosport 1 and Eurosport Player.

European Championships event schedule – check the full timetable here

Thursday 2nd August

Track Cycling

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Rowing

Friday 3rd August

Swimming

Synchronised Swimming

Track cycling

Rowing

Saturday 4th August

Swimming

Synchronised Swimming

Track Cycling

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Rowing

Sunday 5th August

Swimming

Synchronised Swimming

Track Cycling

Road Cycling

Women’s Artistic Gymnastics

Rowing

Monday 6th August

Athletics

Swimming

Diving

Synchronized Swimming

Track Cycling

Tuesday 7th August

Athletics

Swimming

Diving

Synchronised Swimming

Track Cycling

Mountain Biking

Wednesday 8th August

Athletics

Swimming

Diving

Open Water Swimming

Road Cycling

Golf

Thursday 9th August

Athletics

Swimming

Diving

Open Water Swimming

Golf

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Triathlon

Friday 10th August

Athletics

Diving

BMX

Golf

Triathlon

Saturday 11th August

Athletics

Diving

Open Water Swimming

BMX

Golf

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics

Triathlon

Sunday 12th August

Athletics

Diving

Open Water Swimming

Road Cycling

Golf

Men’s Artistic Gymnastics