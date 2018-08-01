Accessibility Links

Radio Times Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion 2018 Round 3

Just eight shows remain - who'll get your vote?

Radio Times Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion

The Radio Times Sci-Fi and Fantasy Champion title is probably one of the most coveted prizes in the TV Champion tournament.

It’s a hotly contested category that has, on occasion, even broken the internet. Could 2018 be the year when it happens all over again?

A selection of the brightest and best shows from the world of Sci-Fi and Fantasy will go head-to-head in the quest to find just one Champion this year. In Round 2 they were whittled down to just 8 and now they must face off against each other again.

You’ve got 12 hours to cast your votes this time around and you can vote as many times as you like for as many different shows as you like.

But remember – it’s all just a bit of summer fun, so do make sure to take a break from your screens!

Round 3 polls close at 10pm UK time on Wednesday 1st August

Lucifer v Doctor Who

Shadowhunters v Stranger Things

Sense8 v Red Dwarf

Outlander v Jessica Jones

