Accessibility Links

Home
News
TV
Radio Times Entertainment Champion 2018

Radio Times Entertainment Champion 2018

Which show gets YOUR vote?

Entertainment Champion 2018

Entertaining the masses isn’t easy but it’s a challenge TV bosses take on day after day, producing singing, dancing, cooking and quizzing shows in the hopes that they’ll have us glued to the TV.

Advertisement

From Reality TV to daytime entertainment, chat shows to challenge shows, there’s quite the variety to choose from, but only one can be crowned your Radio Times Entertainment TV Champion and we want YOU to name your winner.

We’ve selected a wide range of shows and popped them into four Groups – A, B, C and D. You need to find your favourites and cast your votes for them (cast as many votes as you like for as many shows as you like) in order for them to qualify for the second stage of the competition.

Only four shows can qualify from each group – four from Group A, four from Group C, four from Group C and four from Group D – so you’d best get voting before polls close at 12pm UK time on Thursday August 2nd.

Remember, it’s all just a bit of summer fun, so do be sure to take a break from the screen when you’re done.

Advertisement

Happy voting!

Entertainment Champion Round 1 polls close at 12pm UK time on Thursday August 2nd

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Tags

You might like

The official logo for CBB 2018 from Channel 5 (Channel 5)

Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

Getty, TL

Strictly professionals gather for first rehearsals of 2018 series

Programme Name: Travels in Trumpland with Ed Balls - TX: n/a - Episode: Making America Proud Again? (No. 1 - Making America Proud Again?) - Picture Shows: (R) with ICE (L) in front of Department of Homeland Security sign. Ed Balls - (C) Expectation Entertainment Ltd - Photographer: Samuel Wilkinson

“A second Trump presidential term is a real possibility”: Ed Balls visits the Deep South to meet Donald Trump’s core voters

This series of Love Island was bigger – but it wasn’t better

Frances Taylor
Frances Taylor
We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more