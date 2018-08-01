Accessibility Links

“I honestly wanted to die”: Jet2 airline customers slam Jess Glynne track played on repeat during flights

"Imagine the poor flight attendants who listen to Jess Glynne 60 times a day"

TODAY -- Pictured: Jess Glynne on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 -- (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images) TL

Fan of Jess Glynne’s 2015 pop single Hold My Hand? Jet2 is. In fact, the airline has not only featured the song in their recent advertising campaigns, but they’ve been playing it on repeat during flights.

But there’s a slight problem with that: it turns out customers aren’t so keen on the track when forced to listen to it continuously until the fasten seatbelt sign goes off.

Some are even threatening to boycott the airline over the song…

However, it looks like Jet2 are sticking to their guns, with the airline saying it gets them in the “mood for a lovely holiday”.

So, until BA adopts Crazy Frog as their take-off track, Jet2 may keep its crown as the country’s most headache-inducing airline. Consider yourself warned.

