“I honestly wanted to die”: Jet2 airline customers slam Jess Glynne track played on repeat during flights

Fan of Jess Glynne’s 2015 pop single Hold My Hand? Jet2 is. In fact, the airline has not only featured the song in their recent advertising campaigns, but they’ve been playing it on repeat during flights.

But there’s a slight problem with that: it turns out customers aren’t so keen on the track when forced to listen to it continuously until the fasten seatbelt sign goes off.

So who at Jet2 decided that it would be a great idea to play Jess Glynne songs on repeat on the planes? I just wanna talk — Emily (@_emilyboland) July 29, 2018

Forgot to mention I flew with jet2 and they played jess glynne 8 and a half times before we even took off and I honestly wanted to die — Nat Carson (@natcarson1) July 24, 2018

Only been on the plane 15 mins and I’ve already heard Jess Glynn 18182718 times 🙂😂 #jet2 — laura🖤 (@laurz_o) July 31, 2018

Imagine the poor flight attendants at Jet2 having to listen to Jess Glynne like 60 bastard times a day — Tom 🎧 (@TommyKeir) July 30, 2018

Some are even threatening to boycott the airline over the song…

I refuse to fly with #jet2 again, not because of the delays, but I just can’t listen to anymore Jess Glynne — Mary Connolly (@mconnolly800) July 29, 2018

never flying with Jet2 again sick of hearing Jess Glynn — mac’all me (@macsearle1) July 23, 2018

However, it looks like Jet2 are sticking to their guns, with the airline saying it gets them in the “mood for a lovely holiday”.

Hi David, Hold My Hand is our favourite holiday song – it gets us all in the mood for a lovely holiday 🙂 — Jet2tweets (@jet2tweets) July 28, 2018

Sorry to hear you're not a fan, Dani. The song really gets us in the holiday spirit. We'll pass your feedback on to our team. 😄 ^EC — Jet2tweets (@jet2tweets) July 26, 2018

So, until BA adopts Crazy Frog as their take-off track, Jet2 may keep its crown as the country’s most headache-inducing airline. Consider yourself warned.