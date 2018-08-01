Here’s what happens in the Avengers: Infinity War deleted scenes on the digital home release

With a staggering 28 Marvel heroes, two directors, an estimated budget of $400 million and one massive finger snap, it’s no wonder Avengers: Infinity War couldn’t fit everything into the final movie.

And we’re not just talking about Ant-Man. Turns out the Marvel extravaganza cut at least ten minutes of scenes from the movie – scenes which are now available to watch thanks to the film’s new digital home release.

So, what was cut? One deleted scene is one that sees Thanos (Josh Brolin) use the Reality Stone to confront Gamora (Zoe Saldana) with a vision from her past. Featuring unfinished visual effects, the scene gives us an insight into Gamora’s time as a soldier for her father. We see her boasting about her conquests to Thanos, reminding us of her full character arc from war-loving killer to loyal Guardians member.

Another noteworthy scene sees Star Lord (Chris Pratt) attempting to distract himself from Gamora’s abduction by Thanos by listening to New York Groove by Kiss on repeat. This annoys Drax and after Dave Bautista’s character turns off the radio, the two heroes get into a fight – only afterwards spotting a blinking light indicating multiple missed messages from Gamora’s sister Nebula explaining that she believes Thanos is taking Gamora to Titan.

Iron Man director Jon Favreau reprises his role as Tony Stark’s security chief Happy Hogan in a third cut scene. As Stark and Pepper Potts enjoy a run, Happy drives alongside them in a golf cart, lambasting the couple for baiting paparazzi. He then complains about a run-in with someone from TMZ before driving off.

There’s also a slightly extended scene that sees Scarlet Witch and Vision attempting to hide from Thanos’s Black Order thugs Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight.

So if you need a reason to fork out for a Blu-ray of Avengers: Infinity War, maybe that extra ten minutes of footage is it – plus the fact that you can rewind THAT scene and see those dear departed Avengers reassemble again.