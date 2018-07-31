Jack and Dani win Love Island 2018

After months of mugging and grafting, the couple took home £50,000 ahead of Laura and Paul, Josh and Kaz and Megan and Wes

It’s been eight weeks of grafting, mugging off and being loyal – but Love Island series four has to an end.

Early favourites Jack and Dani were crowned the winning couple, picking up a cool £50,000 which Jack decided to share with his other half.

Take a look at the final placings – and peruse the winners of previous years to see who Jack and Dani are joining in the Love Island hall of fame.

Love Island 2018 WINNERS – Jack and Dani

Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer have won Love Island.

A final twist saw Jack and Dani each having to pick a random envelope – one was empty, the other contained the £50,000 prize.

Jack was the one who picked the envelope containing the cash, and he chose to split the winnings with his girlfriend. Of course he did!

The pair, who have been coupled up since day one, said they were looking forward to moving in together. Jack joked that they would eventually ‘do bits’ during their housewarming party when they eventually get a house.

Asked about their highlights, Dani said that Jack telling him he loved her was one of the best moments.

2nd place: Laura and Paul

Laura, who said it was “s**t” being dumped twice in the villa, described Paul as a guy who she would “look at in a club” and said he was “like a God” and was “the nicest guy ever”.

Paul, meanwhile, added that Laura “completely surprised me…I just don’t think anyone got to know her in her true self and we just had this thing.”

3rd place: Kaz and Josh

Josh and Kaz were placed third, and when asked by Caroline Flack about what was going to happen next between them, Kaz said it would be “weird” not living with Josh every day, but she added that in the real world the pair live close to one another. “We just want to do what normal couples do on the outside,” she added.

4th place: Megan and Wes

Wes and Megan received the fewest votes from the public and placed fourth in the live final.

Kem Cetinay and Amber Davies were crowned the winners of Love Island last year, beating Camilla Thurlow and Jamie Jewitt into second place.

After finding out that they had made it to the final two couples, Kem revealed that he had found his “future wife” in Amber, while she said it was “crazy” to find themselves in the final.

Well, sadly, it wasn’t to be. In December that same year, five months after winning, the couple confirmed their split and released a statement that said: “Our lives have changed beyond recognition over the past few months and our hectic work schedules have made it difficult to make things work. We still have a lot of love for each other and will remain good friends.”

Although the pair have been rumoured to be dating new people, currently it seems as if both Kem and Amber are single. Maybe it’s time to give things another go, eh?

After weeks of intrigue, romance and a Miss Britain scandal, Love Island crowned its 2016 winning couple – Nathan Massey and Cara De La Hoyde.

The pair beat out second-placers Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland to claim the £50,000 prize money and won a whopping 54% of the viewers’ vote in the show’s final.

Proving that it’s possible to find true love in the villa, two years on and Nathan and Cara are not only still together, but they welcomed a baby boy named Freddie-George in December 2017 and the pair got engaged in July 2018!

It sounds as if Nathan pulled some strings with the Love Island producers for the proposal, as he returned to the villa in which they first got together (which isn’t the same villa the islanders currently reside in) to pop the question.

He told OK magazine: “I brought her back to where we met, and took her on a little treasure hunt around the villa to different places which meant something to us. Finally, I blindfolded her, led her to the pool and got down on one knee.”

After a tumultuous journey to the final, Max Morley and Jess Hayes, who only became an official couple shortly before the end of the series, were voted the winners over long-running favourites Jon and Hannah.

However, only six weeks after leaving the villa and taking home the prize money, the couple split. Presenter Caroline Flack told RadioTimes.com that the break-up wasn’t too much of a shock. Asked if she had expected the winners to last, she replied “no…”, before taking a softer approach: “It was a surprise win, which is always good because I think a lot of people thought Jon [Clark] and Hannah [Elizabeth] were going to win.”

In the three years since, Max has popped up on Ex on the Beach and dated Charlotte Crosby while Jessica is currently with new boyfriend Dan.

