Andrew Scott’s Moriarty returns in new teaser for Sherlock immersive escape room game

"You didn't think I'd just disappear, did you?"

Every escape room needs a good old-fashioned villain. And for the new immersive experience Sherlock: The Game Is Now, that villain is Andrew Scott’s Jim Moriarty.

According to the trailer for the new attraction, the super sleuth’s evil nemesis is returning to wreak havoc during a 90-minute session in a secret central London location.

During the teaser, the master criminal briefly appears to utter the ominous line: “Still miss me?”.

And that’s not all. The trailer for the escape room also features glimpses of Benedict Cumberbatch as Sherlock, Martin Freeman’s John Watson and Mark Gatiss’ Mycroft, who says: “Sherlock is absent. Where? Only he knows… Sign up to The Network. See if you have what it takes. You might even live to tell the tale.”

The cast have recorded special video and audio sequences for the escape room experience. So, what are you waiting for? The (escape room) game is afoot!

Find out more here.

