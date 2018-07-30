Accessibility Links

Love Island fans are pretty relieved Dr Alex didn’t make the final

Viewers think the best four pairs made it to the final – but they wish Alexandra could have stayed

ITV, Twitter, TL

Dr Alex may have been the people’s prince a few weeks ago, but Love Island fans couldn’t hide their relief after the original contestant was dumped from the villa just before the final.

In fact, some are overjoyed that Alex was dumped in the penultimate episode of ITV2’s reality show following a public vote…

And many were shocked the 27-year-old made it this far…

Why? From the contestant’s brutal dumping of Alexandra after their Ferrari date, to how several other islanders were dropped from the show to preserve the unlucky-in-love doctor, viewers were no longer charmed by his nice-guy image.

Fortunately, fans’ thoughts about Alex were served to him by ex-partner Alexandra’s mum last night. During the episode’s parental visit, she called Alex out on his behaviour towards her daughter, saying: “When you recoupled and you seemed to expect her to be grateful, and you I think made some comment: ‘What’s the matter with her, why she’s so grumpy?’

“What did you expect a girl to feel like after she’d been rejected and then you deigned to bring her back to her side?”

Although fans were sad that Alexandra had to be dumped from the island alongside Alex…

…Most think the remaining couples – Jack and Dani, Laura and Paul, Josh and Kaz and Megan and Wes – fully deserve to reach the final.

Who will the winner be? Well, if only there was a way to tell before tonight’s final…

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see…

The Love Island final is on 9pm tonight, ITV2

