Love Island fans are pretty relieved Dr Alex didn’t make the final

Viewers think the best four pairs made it to the final – but they wish Alexandra could have stayed

Dr Alex may have been the people’s prince a few weeks ago, but Love Island fans couldn’t hide their relief after the original contestant was dumped from the villa just before the final.

In fact, some are overjoyed that Alex was dumped in the penultimate episode of ITV2’s reality show following a public vote…

The whole of the UK when Dr Alex finally got dumped #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/k3j59myEJW — Jasmin (@ItsJasminHere) July 29, 2018

Alex dumped from #LoveIsland. Faith in this country restored. — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) July 29, 2018

Me watching Alex and Alexandra get voted off #LoveIsland⁠ ⁠ pic.twitter.com/y2IXObwCIm — Jay Cartwright (@J_CartwrightN0T) July 29, 2018

And many were shocked the 27-year-old made it this far…

Alex has come and wasted everybody's time. I cannot believe he lasted this long #LoveIsland — bolu babalola (@BeeBabs) July 29, 2018

The biggest achievement of Love Island is Alex surviving 56 episodes and being in a romantic couple for 3 of them #loveisland — John Camus (@johncamus) July 29, 2018

Why? From the contestant’s brutal dumping of Alexandra after their Ferrari date, to how several other islanders were dropped from the show to preserve the unlucky-in-love doctor, viewers were no longer charmed by his nice-guy image.

Can’t believe how many entertaining, funny islanders have lost their place all for Alex and his sauceless shenanigans #loveisland pic.twitter.com/i0vnzuDGuC — shez (@shezmach) July 27, 2018

Alex can’t even catch a tan… let alone feelings #loveisland — 𝕊𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕚𝕖 𝔼𝕧𝕒𝕟𝕤 (@SophieEvans) July 26, 2018

Fortunately, fans’ thoughts about Alex were served to him by ex-partner Alexandra’s mum last night. During the episode’s parental visit, she called Alex out on his behaviour towards her daughter, saying: “When you recoupled and you seemed to expect her to be grateful, and you I think made some comment: ‘What’s the matter with her, why she’s so grumpy?’

“What did you expect a girl to feel like after she’d been rejected and then you deigned to bring her back to her side?”

The whole of the uk when Alexandra’s mum gave Alex a grilling #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/cqy8L5dVlK — han🏳️‍🌈 (@xbeautykill) July 29, 2018

"Oh Alex I'm not sure what show you thought you were coming on" "You seemed to expect her to be grateful" "You're not nearly as red in the flesh as you look on TV" Alexandra's mum is absolutely savage #LoveIsland — Aman T 🌹 (@AmanTsays) July 29, 2018

Although fans were sad that Alexandra had to be dumped from the island alongside Alex…

Me watching Alexandra being dumped vs watching Alex being dumped #loveisland pic.twitter.com/0FbbDXxeIn — Joanna (@jennasmanning) July 29, 2018

I am happy that dr Alex has been dumped but feel so gutted for Alexandra. Poor girl deserved better #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ongYAw2fF7 — ryan🥀 (@ryanhxrte) July 29, 2018

I wish they could save Alexandra and dump Alex tbh #loveisland — tiwa (@Funkeee_Tee) July 27, 2018

Can’t we just dump Alex and keep Alexandra #LoveIsland — lewis aitken (@basicallylewis) July 29, 2018

…Most think the remaining couples – Jack and Dani, Laura and Paul, Josh and Kaz and Megan and Wes – fully deserve to reach the final.

Thank you British public! The best couples go through 👏🏼👏🏼 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/O4sdG7T70a — Laverne Anderson (@laverne742) July 29, 2018

Very happy with the 4 couples in the final. Love em’ all! 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼🙌🏼 #LoveIsland — GiGi petite (@GigiPetite1) July 29, 2018

It was an inevitable dumping really, 4 strong couples left 💑 on to the final… #LoveIsland — Karen Curnow (@Karen_x) July 29, 2018

We have our #LoveIsland 2018 finalists! 🎉 The vote is now open. Fire up the app to choose your WINNING couple. pic.twitter.com/xXcG3TNzH0 — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 29, 2018

Who will the winner be? Well, if only there was a way to tell before tonight’s final…

If your voting for anyone else tonight apart from jack and dani ‘Because everyone’s voting for them’ your the reason brexit happened #LoveIsland — blaise (@blaiseallann) July 29, 2018

Goodnight everyone, sleep well and don’t forget to vote for Dani & Jack☺️ #loveisland — Shyann🌹 (@shyannindia1) July 29, 2018

Dani and Jack have got my vote #loveisland pic.twitter.com/KekcvDWt11 — jade (@CHECKEREDLESTER) July 29, 2018

Guess we’ll just have to wait and see…

The Love Island final is on 9pm tonight, ITV2