See the Love Island guys and girls get all glammed up ahead of tonight’s live 2018 final

That's right: we'll see what the islanders look like OUT of swimwear

After a summer of DBS meetings, sunburnt doctors, a Casa Amor shake-up, some very honest and loyal contestants, brain-cell-depleting Brexit chats, pram races, lie-detector results, continuity-breaking kisses and the Dr Do More plan, the Love Island 2018 final is finally here.

Advertisement

And the islanders will mark the occasion by ditching the usual swimwear dress-code and slipping into suits and ball gowns.

That’s not all. Once suited and booted, each of the couples will make their declarations of love. And yes, you can expect some VERY emotional contestants. Check out a preview below.

For instance, don’t expect Megan to keep it together as she makes her declaration to Wes: “You love me for me and that’s a really special feeling. The moment you told me you loved me on the terrace was the highlight of my time on Love Island.”

Wes responds with his own heartfelt message: “It’s been amazing to see you grow as a person; I’m so excited to see what our future holds. What I can definitely promise you is that I’m madly in love with you and I’m falling even deeper every day.”

Expect Kaz to also pour her heart out to partner Josh: “I’m so grateful that you took a risk and took me back into the villa. I hope I’ve proved to you that it has all been worth it. You’ve become my best friend as well as my boyfriend.”

And Josh to Kaz: “Every time you walk down the stairs into the bedroom at night, my eyes nearly fall out of my head. You carry yourself with so much class and grace.”

Then there’s Dani, who’s full of emotion during her declaration to Jack. “I first entered the villa eight weeks ago, I never imagined that in a million years I would have met someone as special as you,” she starts. “From our first date together on the beach, to our trip in a hot air balloon, we have already made so many special memories, and I can’t wait for even more.”

Jack too has to fight back the tears during his own speech: “Getting to know you and fall in love with you has been one of the most wonderful things to ever happen in my life. Firstly, you are an absolute sort. You are so caring and selfless, you have such a beautiful smile… when I see you happy, it makes me feel a way that I’ve never felt about someone before.”

Even Laura and Paul – the only remaining non-official couple left in the villa – exchange some heartfelt words with each other. “Having been in the villa since day one, it’s fair to say I’ve had an emotional ride in here,” starts Laura. “Finally it felt like someone for me had walked through the door and after being given the chance to get to know you, I truly fancy you more and more each day.”

Paul responds, “I look at you and know I’m only touching the surface and yet to discover an endless list of incredible things about you.”

And once the declarations finished, they’ll only one thing left for Love Islander fans to look forward to tonight: the winners’ ceremony. Who will come out top with £50,000? We’ve not got long to see who…

Advertisement

The Love Island final is on 9pm tonight, ITV2