World of Sport Wrestling: meet the wrestlers

A new series of World of Sport Wrestling is finally here, over 30 years since the main show ended, and almost two years since the last one-off special.

The ten-part series begins on Saturday 28th July at 5pm on ITV and features a 28-man-and-woman roster of Britain’s wrestling elite, battling it out for the WOS championship, WOS Tag-Team Championship and WOS Women’s Championship.

The first episode features an all-male line-up, ranging from ‘The Aerial Assassin’ to ‘The East End Butcher’. Get to know them below – if you dare…

The Champ: Grado

After defeating Dave Mastiff for the WOS Championship in the 2016 New Year’s Eve pilot episode of WOSW, Grado (Graeme Stevely) the Scottish showman enters the new series as the reigning champ. He’s best known for his work with Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW), where he is a former ICW World Heavyweight Champion.

Hailing from Scotland, this 30-year-old has the heart of a lion and the physique of a darts player. His relatable persona, mischievous in-the-ring antics and feud with the WOSW executive Stu Bennett (Wade Barrett during his days in WWE) make him a huge crowd-pleaser and definitely the people’s champ.

The champ’s first challenger for episode one’s main event will be decided in the first match of the series: a five-man elimination match. Here are the contenders.

Rampage

Big, bad Rampage (Oliver Biney) is about to be set loose on the WOSW stage. The 34-year-old hails from Leeds and has made appearances on the WWE and for different companies in the US and Europe.

Rampage will aim to win at any cost. With a crew of henchman behind him and executive Stu Bennett as one of his biggest admirers, Rampage comes into the series as lead villain and biggest threat to Grado’s title. Watch out for the Brainbuster, if he hit’s that… it’s over.

Justin Sysum

Also known as ‘The Hammer’, this Gloucester born wrestler is arguably the best true athlete on the roster. With a background in rugby, American football, cheerleading, hammer throw, discus and javelin, it’s no wonder he models himself after Thor. Sysum has wrestled in Pro Evolution Wrestling (two-time Heavyweight Champion) and appeared in the WWE during the company’s UK tour in 2014.

A combination of athletic superiority, flawless technique and his stunt-man background (Sysum actually appeared in the Marvel Universe Live! European Tour) mean you should expect to see Sysum in A LOT of big matches this series.

Crater

Thirty-six stone of pure terror. ‘The Monster’ Crater (Alex Walmsley) is a 6 ft 3, 28-year-old colossus who will demolish anything in his way. Crater has been in the business for 12 years, wrestling for FutureShock Wrestling and Grand Pro Wrestling, largely under the alias of Cyanide. Known for his brute strength and short temper, the Manchester born wrestler has racked up six titles over his career and is looking to make a crater-sized hole in the WOSW roster.

Adam Maxted

The self-proclaimed ‘most handsome man in wrestling’ and former Love Island contestant Adam ‘Flex’ Maxted has switched his career path from chatting up girls in bikinis to grappling men in spandex. The 27-year-old from Belfast will look to bring his swagger to WOSW and climb to the top of British wrestling after stints in France and Pakistan.

Sha Samuels

Known as ‘the East-End butcher’, this 33-year-old from London was actually a butcher before hanging up his meat cleaver to pursue his wrestling dream full time. One of Rampage’s henchmen, Samuels will look to bend the rules at any opportunity to help himself or his leader. Expect blunt force and and a lot of dirty tricks.

The second match of the night pits two of the most well-known British wrestlers against one another in a superb exhibition of technique v aerial acrobatics

British Bulldog Jr

The son of WWE star British Bulldog and nephew of the legendary Hart brothers, Davey Boy Smith Jr (32) has made a name for himself in New Japan Pro-Wrestling (NJPW) and the WWE. Carrying his father’s name and talent, the half British/half Canadian wrestler is out to impress his beloved home crowd.

Will Ospreay

The YouTube sensation is an athletic freak who automatically makes any match he’s in a top-rope spectacle. Also an NJPW star and a fixture on Ring of Honour, Ospreay was the first Brit to win both the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship and the Best of the Super Juniors. This 25-year-old is a must watch in WOSW.

The final bout before the three-way title match main event is the first of the series’ long tag-team tournament to crown the WOS tag-team champions

Iestyn Rees and Kip Sabian

‘The bully and the big man’ as they are being dubbed. This well-oiled machine features the 31-year-old, 6 ft 4 Iestyn ‘Alpha’ Rees and the 26-year-old, 5 ft 9 Kip ‘Superbad’ Sabian. An entertaining mix of strength and technique, brawn and brains, these two have all the tools to be an elite partnership.

Joe Hendry and Martin Kirby

‘The prestigious one’ Joe Hendry is a multi-talented, flamboyant Scottish wrestler well known for his incredibly extra ring entrances (he sings his own theme song). Sure to be a hit with the fans, Hendry will team up with UK scene veteran Martin Kirby, who has held numerous tag titles across various English promotions.

To find out everything you need to know about the new series, check out our preview:

