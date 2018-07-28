Danny Dyer won’t enter the Love Island villa and viewers are gutted

A preview for Sunday's episode confirmed Dani's famous dad will appear via video link instead

If you’ve spent seven weeks gearing up for Danny Dyer’s appearance on Love Island, we’ve got some bad news…

A preview for Sunday night’s ‘meet the parents’ episode of the ITV2 dating series has confirmed that while the EastEnders actor does share a conversation with his daughter Dani and her boyfriend Jack, he won’t be in the villa itself.

Instead, the older Dyer appears via video link – although that doesn’t seem to dampen the spirits of his daughter Dani. The brief teaser shows her and Jack giggling in front of a screen showing her famous dad joking: “Where is he? I’m going to kill him, where is he?”

Yeah, good luck Jack…

But while Dani looks delighted by the sight of her father, Love Island fans were less than impressed with the latest twist:

We’ve been waiting 8 WEEKS for Danny Dyer to go into the villa, and all we get is a skype call??? #LoveIsland — chris (@chrisbland_) July 27, 2018

so you're telling me we've watched #loveisland all this time to find out now that danny dyer isn't even going in the villa — Sophie ✨ (@sophdoesnails) July 27, 2018

In fact, they felt about as bummed as Alexandra when she found out Alex dug a sports car more than her…

When you wait a whole season to see Danny Dyer in the villa and you see in the preview he’s not even coming in #loveisland pic.twitter.com/ua4blyeiSv — . (@luisagibsonxo) July 27, 2018

For some, it was the only reason they had stayed tuned all this time.

Danny Dyer isn't going in the villa? That's the only reason I've been watching for the last three weeks while it's been dragging on, in hope that he'd turn up #loveisland — Ric (@PrettyRicc) July 27, 2018

whole series of love island waiting for danny dyer and he appears via skype sorry but to the love island producers, you’ve wasted my time and your own, shame on you. #Lovelsland — vickyyy 🌞 (@vicky_jones21) July 27, 2018

Finding out you wasted 8 weeks hoping Danny Dyer would bowl in the villa and he only gets a skype call #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/zDtbdopieP — Aimee Downes ✌🏻🤞🏻🍍❤❣ (@drippyxox) July 27, 2018

Still, at least we get the prospect of Alex meeting Alexandra’s parents. That’s gotta be awkward, right?

Just realised Alex and Alexandra are gonna be meeting each other’s parents this should be interesting #LoveIsland — Megan Stephens (@marksonthepage) July 27, 2018

Meet the parents is on Sunday. I bet it awkward for Alex and Alexandra then#LoveIsland #awkward — Lewis porter (@Lewisjporter08) July 27, 2018

It’s gonna be so awkward when Alexandra’s parents come to the villa hahahahaha explain yourself then, Dr Alex. — Emily Dilworth (@emilydilworth_x) July 27, 2018

Love Island continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2 with the live final taking place on Monday 30th July