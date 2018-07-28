Who’s going into the Celebrity Big Brother house in summer 2018?

The summer 2018 edition of Celebrity Big Brother is not far off, and speculation is mounting as to who might be heading into the house this series.

A whole host of reality and Instagram stars, actors, models and controversial figures are rumoured to be involved in the “eye of the storm”-themed series.

Check them all out below…

Brendan Cole

Sure, he’s previously told the Daily Mirror: “I would never say never to anything – except Big Brother.” But could that just be to throw us off the scent? Brendan Cole finds himself suddenly at a loose end after losing his job as a pro dancer on Strictly Come Dancing after 14 years on the show and entering the Big Brother house could be the perfect opportunity to put his side of the story across.

Dan Lobb

The former Good Morning Britain presenter recently fronted a programme on Channel 4 called Celebrity Sextortion where he spoke about how he became embroiled in a media scandal when a video of him performing a sex act went viral.

Combined with being a Channel 5 face (he fronts Cowboy Builders for the channel) he ticks all the boxes and seems like a prime candidate for becoming a CBB housemate this summer.

Noel Edmonds

According to a source in the Daily Star Sunday, Celebrity Big Brother producers are keen to sign up the former Deal or No Deal host for the upcoming series.

A show insider said: “Noel is one of the most recognisable faces on the box. He’s been a household name for decades and producers know he is someone who viewers will be interested in.

“He isn’t someone who can be easily convinced to do a reality show, but they’re doing their best to get him to sign on the dotted line.”

Sally Morgan

Psychic Sally Morgan is reportedly the latest celebrity to sign up to the new series of the Channel 5 show, according to The Sun.

Over the years, the 66-year-old has appeared on programmes including ITV’s Sally Morgan: Star Psychic and Sky’s Psychic Sally: On The Road and is also known for being a psychic to Princess Diana.

Pete Wicks

Best-known for appearing in The Only Way is Essex, could Pete Wicks be trading Brentwood for the CBB house in Borehamwood?

Last year there were rumours that Big Brother bosses were “determined” to sign him up, while earlier this year in an interview with OK! magazine he apparently said he wouldn’t rule out appearing on the C5 show.

Stormy Daniels

Stormy isn’t just being rumoured for CBB because her name fits with the ‘eye of the storm’ theme – that’s just a lucky coincidence.

Stormy, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, is an adult film star who has become embroiled in a controversy with US President Donald Trump.

She alleges that she and Mr Trump had sex in 2006, and that ever since he has been trying to keep it quiet. The president denies all her allegations, but it’s a no brainer as to why Channel 5 would love to have her on the show this year.

Gabby Allen

One of last year’s big Love Island stars could be swapping the villa for the CBB house if rumours are to be believed.

The media hoo-hah that Gabby found herself caught up in concerned Dan Osborne (see below) when her former Love Island boyfriend Marcel Somerville claimed that when Gabby and Dan were in Marbella, they had sex.

Dan, whose partner Jacqueline Jossa was pregnant with their second child at the time, hit back calling the allegations “ridiculous and untrue”, while Gabby fired back on Instagram, writing: “Sadly, my ex-boyfriend is accusing me of improper behaviour” to “make himself feel better about his own infidelity”:

Dan Osborne

The former Only Way is Essex star is rumoured for Celebrity Big Brother. He is said to have split from Jacqueline Jossa and became caught up in a media storm along with former Love Island star Gabby Allen (see above).

Apparently, Channel 5 producers are hoping that there could be romance between the two ITV reality stars.

Kirstie Alley

Hollywood actress Kirstie Alley, known for starring in Cheers and Star Trek, is one of the names hotly-tipped to appear in this series of Celebrity Big Brother.

The Sun appear to have confirmed her appearance on this series of the show, with a source saying: “Kirstie is the biggest name to sign on the dotted line so far for this year’s show. She’s a Hollywood legend and has plenty of juicy stories to tell.”

Kieran Hayler

Katie Price’s third husband Kieran Hayler is another name being rumoured for this series of CBB. The pair have split, and no doubt producers would be wanting Kieran to spill lots of juicy gossip about his ex-wife…

Ryan Thomas

Could former Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas be about to follow in his family’s reality TV footsteps? After all, his brother Adam Thomas appeared on I’m A Celebrity in 2016, and his twin brother Scott has already been to Love Island.

Since quitting his role as Jason Grimshaw in Corrie a couple of years ago, Ryan has appeared in Neighbours as Rafael, but last year he dipped a toe in the reality TV waters by taking part in Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls. A source told The Sun: “Ryan quit Corrie because he wanted to make more money and reality TV is the way to do that.”

John Leslie

According to The Sun, talks are in progress with John Leslie, the former TV presenter who was once the face of Blue Peter, Wheel of Fortune and This Morning. His career foundered in 2002 when allegations of sexual offences were made. Since then there have been a number arrests and charges in relation to other cases of sexual assault, but he has never been convicted of any sex crime.

A source apparently told the newspaper: “Producers for the show are particularly keen on signing John. They have tried previously but they are hopeful they can convince him to sign up. He has had a couple of meetings and the signs look promising.”

Samantha Markle

Samantha Markle, 53, is Meghan Markle’s half-sister, and is no stranger to TV appearances following her several revealing interviews about Meghan’s marriage to Prince Harry.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain about the rumours, she said: “I’ve worked in media most of my life, why would I not? Why would I stop living because I have a family issue going on?”

When asked again, she then added: “Erm… well, I would tell you, but then I would have to kill you, so…. I don’t want to find myself in locks and stocks quite frankly. It wouldn’t be becoming.”

That’s as good as a confirmation, right?

Chloe Ayling

Chloe Ayling is a model, 21, who made headlines after being kidnapped in 2017. The media had initially treated the case with scepticism and some accused the kidnapping of being fake, but Ayling’s captor has since been sentenced to 16 years in prison. Ayling went on This Morning to say she had not lied.

In an interview with The Guardian, Chloe said no when she was asked whether she would want to appear on Celebrity Big Brother. Asked if she would be interested if she were offered, she said: “No, I just wouldn’t do it…At the moment.”

Georgia May Foote

Former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote is rumoured to be entering the CBB house this year. The 27-year-old won over viewers when she competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2015, and she dated her professional partner Giovanni Pernice until their split the following year.

Rodrigo Alves (aka Human Ken Doll)

British-Brazilian Rodrigo Alves has become known for his multiple plastic surgery procedures that have led to him being labelled “the Human Ken Doll”. The 34-year-old is believed to have undergone ten nose jobs, a hair transplant, liposuction to the jaw, pec implants and rib removal among countless other procedures. He was heavily rumoured to be moving into the CBB house in the show’s winter edition this year, but could he be embarking on a summer trip instead?

Scott Disick

The lord is back A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Jun 20, 2018 at 3:02pm PDT

Scott Disick has long been rumoured to be joining CBB’s line-up. As the ex-partner of Kourtney Kardashian and father to her three children, the 35-year-old is a reality show veteran after appearing regularly on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and various spin-off series. The couple split in 2015 and Disick is now dating Lionel Richie’s daughter Sofia.

Spencer Matthews

It comes as a surprise that reality TV lothario Spencer is yet to book a stay in the Big Brother house. The 28-year-old former Made in Chelsea star, famed for his womanising ways, has gone on to appear on I’m a Celebrity (a famously short-lived spell), The Bachelor and The Jump. He won the latter in 2017 and met his wife, Vogue Williams. Eton-educated Spencer is also brother-in-law to Pippa Middleton after his sibling, James, married the Duchess of Cambridge’s younger sister.

Celebrity Big Brother is expected to air on Channel 5 this summer