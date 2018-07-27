When is the new series of The Real Marigold Hotel on TV? Who are the celebrities and where is it filmed?

Meet the latest cast of famous faces travelling to India for a once-in-a-lifetime adventure

The Real Marigold Hotel returns for its third series, with nine older celebrities ready to pack their bags and head to India for a once in a lifetime trip.

This series sees the group heading to Udaipur, India. With beautiful scenery and history intertwined with cultural differences, will our travellers be able to adjust to this whole new way of life? Or will it all be too much? Here’s everything you need to know.

When is The Real Marigold Hotel on TV?

The Real Marigold Hotel returns on Wednesday 1st August at 9pm on BBC1 for a four-part series.

What is The Real Marigold Hotel about?

The Real Marigold Hotel takes older celebrities to India to experience a more modest way of life and offer them a chance to see a part of the world they have yet to appreciate.

Previous series have featured the likes of Miriam Margolyes, Sylvester McCoy, Bill Oddie and Rosemary Shrager and visited various parts of India including Jaipur and Kochi, with spin-off series taking famous faces to Japan, Florida, Iceland, Cuba and Thailand.

Who is on the new series of The Real Marigold Hotel?

This year sees the first time a couple have appeared on the documentary series, with Ian and Janette Tough (The Krankies) signing up.

Joining Ian and Janette are Selina Scott (newsreader), Susan George (actress), Stephanie Beacham (actress), Syd Little (comedian), Peter Dean (Eastenders), Bob Champion (jockey) and Stanley Johnson (politician/author).

The latter appeared on last year’s series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! and will no doubt deliver some eccentric one-liners during his stay in India.