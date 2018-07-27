The final Love Island dumping is happening TONIGHT – with a big twist

Five couples will become four ahead of Monday night's final – who is going to be the last to be voted off?

There is going to be a shock dumping on Love Island tonight, with one couple missing out on the live grand final.

It will be the final time this series that a couple is dumped, but it’s not up to the viewers to decide who goes.

Instead, the two islanders leaving the villa will be decided by the contestants themselves.

A text arrives in the villa tonight (Friday 27th July) that reads: “Islanders, tonight each couple will secretly vote for one couple that they think should be dumped from the island.

“You must now discuss in your couples who you are going to choose and why, before submitting your decision via text. You must not discuss your decision with anyone else. The couples with the most votes face being dumped from the island #thefinalcountdown”

Although we have no idea who goes, what we do know is that while Josh advises Kaz to debate the “pros and cons of each couple”, Paul muses that there are “so many variables” when it comes to deciding who they want to leave.

After one couple departs the villa, just four will remain and make it through to Monday night’s live final.

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2