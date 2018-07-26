Philippe returns home a war hero in first look Versailles series 3 images
The Duke of Orléans and his brother, King Louis XIV, kick off their final season in style as George Blagden and Alexander Vlahos return
Versailles may be coming to an end after series three airs on BBC2, but King Louis XIV (George Blagden) and his court look set to send the show off in dramatic and sumptuous fashion.
Exclusive first look images from the first episode of the new series reveal how Philippe (Alexander Vlahos) arrives home from the war against the Dutch to a hero’s welcome, while Louis celebrates the French victory.
But Versailles wouldn’t be Versailles without a little drama now, would it? It’s not long before a new visitor threatens to cause trouble at the palace.
Meanwhile, Philippe’s preoccupied with a mystery involving a man in an iron mask, which he’s rather determined to solve…