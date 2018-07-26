When is BBC2’s The Prosecutors: Prisons, Drugs And Drones on TV?

A new BBC2 documentary goes behind the hunt to uncover a network using drones to drop contraband inside Britain's prisons

Following Channel 4’s acclaimed documentary Prison, which focuses on prison ecosystems and the smuggling of contraband amongst inmates, BBC2’s The Prosecutors: Prisons, Drugs and Drones approaches the same topic, but from the other side of the (barbed wire) fence.

Viewers follow West Midland’s Crown Prosecution Service, as senior prosecutor Eran Cutliffe comes up against conspirators who fly valuable contraband – drugs, phones, knives, and even Freeview boxes – into British prisons by drone.

Here’s everything you need to know about BBC2’s The Prosecutors: Prisons, Drugs And Drones.

When is The Prosecutors: Prisons, Drugs And Drones on TV?

BBC2’s two-part film The Prosecutors first airs on Thursday 2nd August at 9pm.

What’s the documentary about?

Inside Britain’s prisons, drugs can reach up to four times their street value. There’s money to be made, and many willing to exploit the situation for it.

The first episode of the two-part film follows Senior Crown Prosecutor Eran Cutliffe as she works to build a case against a network of people – both inside and outside British prisons – who are using drones to drop contraband into prisons.

Cutliffe, who is blind, works alongside West Mercia Police, “following the money” in an attempt to uncover the secret, sprawling network.

“I can’t misjudge people,” she says, “[Because] I can’t judge people on how they look.”