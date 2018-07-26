Accessibility Links

Radio Times Drama Champion Semi-Final

Only four shows remain but who'll get your vote?

Radio Times Drama Champion 2018

From lavish period settings to thrilling modern cityscapes and dystopian futuristic worlds, TV dramas take us to weird, wild and wonderful places, where we live, laugh and love with the stars of the shows.

But which drama show is your favourite? That’s the question we’re hoping to answer in this year’s Drama Champion tournament.

Only four teams remain in the semi-final, Versailles, Victoria, Peaky Blinders and Poldark.

Voting will last a little longer in this round, remaining open until 10pm UK time on Thursday July 26th.

So what are you waiting for? Rally your troops, spread the word and get voting to make sure your favourite show secures a spot in the Drama Champion 2018 FINAL!

Drama Champion Semi-Final polls CLOSE at 10pm UK time on Thursday July 26th

Victoria v Versailles

Peaky Blinders v Poldark

