Only eight shows remain - who'll get your vote?

The world isn’t a very funny place these days, so you could say that the shows that make us laugh are more important than ever.

Advertisement

That’s why we’re on the hunt for your Radio Times Comedy Champion – the rib-tickling series or comedy special that makes your day.

Advertisement

In Round 2 we whittled the number down to just 16 and now they must fight it out in a series of head to head battles.

Round 3 Polls will close at 10pm UK time on Thursday 26th July

Peter Kay’s Car Share v Detectorists

The Young Offenders v Catastrophe

Mrs Brown’s Boys v Inside No 9

Derry Girls v This Country