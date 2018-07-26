Former special forces sergeant Jason Fox delves deep into the shadowy world of Mexico's most infamous drug cartels

From Narcos to Drug Lords and El Chapo, the drugs trade has provided rich source material for a string of recent acclaimed dramas.

But in Channel 4’s latest three-part documentary, former special forces sergeant Jason Fox, star of SAS: Who Dares Wins, delves deep into the shadowy world of Mexico’s most infamous real-life cartels.

When is Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos on TV?

The three-part series is on Channel 4 at 9pm on Thursdays, starting on 2nd August.

Who is Jason Fox?

Ex-marine Jason “Foxy” Fox, 42, is probably best known for starring alongside Ant Middleton on Channel 4’s SAS: Who Dares Wins, in which a team of former special forces officers oversee ordinary civilians attempting to complete the SAS selection process.

During his career in the Special Forces, Fox hunted down drug lords – but Meet the Drug Lords sees an unarmed Fox meet members of the Sinaloa cartel, attempting to understand the inner-workings behind their billion-dollar operation.

We stepped into some of the most dangerous places in the world to uncover the Real Narcos, discover what we found on August 2 🎥 @Channel4 #Druglords pic.twitter.com/vQjOKkEQtD — Jason Fox (@Jasonfox1976) July 22, 2018

What is Meet the Drug Lords: Inside the Real Narcos about?

Be warned: Channel 4’s Meet the Drug Lords… is not for the squeamish. The final scene in episode one features a murder scene, where a corpse has been dismembered and left out on the street as a public warning. Even for presenter Fox, a former special forces soldier, it makes for shocking and gruesome viewing.

Earlier in the episode, “Foxy” ingratiates himself with insiders of the Mexican drug trade, in particular members of the all-powerful Sinaloa cartel.

Fox also meets ‘Wolf boy’, trained from the age of 12 as a child assassin and who worked for the cartel until he turned himself in to the police, upon learning that the cartel had plans to kill him.

Highly influential and powerful, the Sinaloa cartel has revenues of $33 billion a year, and seems to wield power over both the government and law enforcement: “From what I’ve seen, Mexico won’t be winning the war on drugs any time soon,” Fox concludes.