Dr Alex traumatises Love Island viewers with graphic C-Section description – before taking a hilarious tumble

Dr Alex went from hero doctor delivering babies to completely stacking it and throwing his plastic child to the ground

Bringing six new (plastic) babies on to Love Island was always going to cause chaos, but Dr Alex describing a C-Section in minute detail before spectacularly falling and flinging his baby from its pram was definitely more than we could ever have hoped for.

Advertisement

The annual baby episode certainly delivered as the babies’ arrival got the boys feeling broody. New Jack, Old Jack and the rest of the boys decided to ask Dr Alex what it’s actually like delivering a real human being into the world.

The response they got was….probably more graphic than they would have expected.

Alex described making an incision, cutting through the fat layer and literally tearing the muscle and the uterus in order to deliver the baby.

And much like Jack, viewers were simultaneously fascinated – and horrified.

Me tonight having just listened to Alex describe a c-section in gruesome detail #loveisland pic.twitter.com/abcORUrW4f — ★ 𝔸𝕟𝕒𝕤𝕥𝕒𝕫𝕚𝕒 ★ (@__Anastazia__) July 25, 2018

The past few minutes of #LoveIsand with Alex describing how to perform a c-section have been the most interesting thing about this whole series. — Edward Hale 🃏 (@EdwardJBH) July 25, 2018

Alex’s description of a c-section has put me off having children for life 🤢😭 #loveisland — Stiffanny (@StephKeohane) July 25, 2018

Think I’ll pray everyday through pregnancy that I can have a natural birth and not have to have a C-section after hearing Alex describe it 😀 like women are just invincible when it comes to that area bravo us #loveisland — kellie nangle (@kellie_nangle_) July 25, 2018

After speaking about such heroics in the delivery room, Alex then delivered one of the most hilarious moments of the whole series.

With the girls away, the boys decided to have a bit of a muck about, having races with their babies around the villa’s garden.

As Jack and Alex went up against each other, Alex tripped and fell on the paving – sending both himself and his baby Ella Louise George flying to the ground.

I never thought this moment could be topped until this happened #loveisland pic.twitter.com/WLC7w1ZZYX — James (@jamesvassallo_) July 25, 2018

When you say you’re only going for one drink #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/vwdtIqDFGK — chlo (@chloehinks) July 25, 2018

Not sure I would trust my baby with Doctor Alex after this episode 😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/1A8PPCmzdQ — Jono Read (@jonoread) July 25, 2018

The hilarious moment did, however, get people reminiscing about the baby challenge in last year’s series of Love Island…

Last year we had Cash Hughes, this year we got Alex falling over running, with his baby flying out the pram. This is the gift that keeps on giving #LoveIsland — Ric (@PrettyRicc) July 25, 2018

Before the episode, fans were fondly remembering Chris and Olivia’s little baby Cash.

none of these babies are gonna live up to cash hughes that was bloody iconic #LoveIsland — lew (@lookingforlewys) July 25, 2018

#loveisland no one will be a better dad than @chrishughes_22 with Cash Hughes tho pic.twitter.com/MkF4CR0KMJ — Alys Beal (@alysbeal) July 25, 2018

Who remembers last year when Chris cried over Cash Hughes? 😂 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/z90yhy2Cno — Alice 🌻 (@ASLMx) July 25, 2018

We reckon Alex crashing to the ground and undoubtedly sending his baby to A&E just about tops Chris’s tears for Cash. Just…

Advertisement

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2